Watch: ZZ TOP's BILLY GIBBONS Joined By JOE BONAMASSA and ROBBY KRIEGER At 73rd-Birthday Jam In Hollywood

Joe Bonamassa and Robby Krieger are among the guests who joined ZZ TOP's Billy Gibbons for his annual birthday jam on Thursday, December 15 at the Troubadour in West, Hollywood, California. Fan-filmed video can be seen below.

When one thinks of the most influential rock musicians on the planet, Gibbons is a name that should come to the forefront of any such list. Before becoming one of rock's most recognizable figures, Billy and his first band MOVING SIDEWALKS gained recognition by opening up for THE JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE on their first-ever headline tour. On that tour, Jimi himself taught a 17-year-old Billy how to play the opening lick to "Foxy Lady", a story that he recounts onstage to this very day. In 1969, Billy met bassist Dusty Hill and drummer Frank Beard to form the classic lineup of boogie and blues rock mainstays ZZ TOP. ZZ TOP released "ZZ Top's First Album" in 1971. The albums that followed, "Rio Grande Mud" (1972) and "Tres Hombres" (1973),along with extensive touring, solidified the group's reputation as a hard-rocking power trio. In the 1980s, ZZ TOP released their three biggest-selling albums: "Eliminator" (1983),"Afterburner" (1985) and "Recycler" (1990). The band found great success through the ever-shifting landscape of music by embracing emerging styles of the times, incorporating elements of synth-rock, punk, and new wave into their newer material. The group not only secured six No. 1 singles, but also won countless MTV Music Video Awards for songs like "Legs" and "Sharp Dressed Man". Gibbons was ranked at number 32 on the 2011 Rolling Stone list of the "100 Greatest Guitarists Of All Time". ZZ TOP was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2004.

Aside from his work in ZZ TOP, Gibbons has collaborated with a slew of rock and blues heavyweights, including QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, Buddy Guy, Jimmie Vaughan and Jack White. His latest solo album "Hardware" (2021) is out now via Concord Records.