WAYNE STATIC Estate Sends Cease-And-Desist Letter To Filmmaker Regarding Unauthorized Documentary

Filmmaker Matt Zane says that he has received a cease-and-desist letter from the estate and family of late STATIC-X frontman Wayne Static regarding Zane's plan to go ahead with an unauthorized documentary focusing on Wayne and Static's wife, Tera Wray.

The legal notice arrived just days after the family made clear they were prepared to take action to halt any unapproved production. In a statement, the family said they "strenuously object" to Zane's plan to make the film, explaining that they are "not interested in the further development of any unauthorized biography or documentary…"

Zane, however, remains defiant.

"This won't stop me," he said. "I'm ready and willing to take this as far as it goes. If it ends up in court, so be it. This movie will be made and released if it's the last thing that I do."

Zane has also questioned why his project has been singled out when multiple unauthorized documentaries about Wayne Static already exist online.

"If you go to YouTube right now you'll see multiple unauthorized documentaries about Wayne Static with hundreds of thousands of views," Matt said. "None of them were threatened with legal action. I'm the only one served with a cease-and-desist letter — and I haven't even started production yet. Why am I being singled out?"

Since news of the estate's disapproval broke, Zane has faced intense backlash from segments of the fan community. He believes much of the criticism stems from a lack of awareness about his long-standing personal and professional relationship with Wayne Static and Tera Wray.

"Most people attacking me simply don't know my history with Wayne and Tera or the work I've done over the past 15 years," Zane explained.

Zane pointed to his filmmaking credentials and extensive work within the rock and metal world.

"My first documentary, 'DV Karloff: The Altered Noise', won an award at the American Horrors Film Festival. I've worked with Zakk Wylde, John 5, DMC, Wednesday 13 and more, directing commercials and music videos. STATIC-X themselves hired me for multiple music videos, commercials, and social media content. Wayne hired me for all of his video work after STATIC-X. My career may have started in adult films, but I haven't been in that world for many years."

Despite presenting what he considers clear facts, Zane says some critics refuse to reconsider their stance. The controversy has prompted him to reflect on a private exchange he once had with Wayne Static.

While the full e-mail remains private, Zane has highlighted this quote from Wayne publicly: "I've always felt people are too dumb to understand what's really going on around us. It seems like you share that feeling."

Matt also shared the email publicly on his Facebook page , giving fans and press a firsthand look at Wayne's words.

As tensions escalate, the dispute appears far from over. Whether resolved privately or in court, Zane insists the documentary will move forward — setting the stage for a highly publicized clash between an artist's estate and a filmmaker claiming to honor his late friend's legacy.

In their joint statement, the families of Wayne Static and Tera Wray asked that any rare or unseen footage in Zane's possession be submitted for review and possible inclusion in the official "Evil Disco" documentary, which is currently in development with the approval of Wayne's estate.

Zane, who had a long personal and creative relationship with both Wayne and Tera, responded: "I understand the family's concerns, especially Wayne's sister Aimee who is a wonderful person, but my obligation isn't to the families — it's to Wayne and Tera. They asked me to do this, and I know they would want the focus to be on the two of them."

In response to the estate's request regarding material, Zane stated that there has been confusion surrounding his involvement with "Evil Disco".

"I think the family is a bit confused about the creation of the official documentary 'Evil Disco'," he said. "I was hired and edited about 85% of that and in good faith allowed my footage to be used within the edit. I never signed over the footage legally for use but was willing to do so if the agreed-upon terms were met. I also allowed my personal footage of Wayne to be used in multiple music videos such as 'Stay Alive' and 'All These Years' even though the band hasn't officially licensed it from me."

Zane emphasized that his film will not conflict with the narrative direction of "Evil Disco", noting that the two projects serve very different purposes.

"I personally think both movies can exist. I watched a working cut of 'Evil Disco' with Wayne's sister Aimee and it's really cool, but it's more about the band — past and present. My movie is about Wayne and Tera."

Zane also confirmed that the unreleased Wayne Static music he had hoped to include will not be used without explicit approval from the estate.

"As far as the unreleased music, unfortunately I'm unable to use any of that without the family's consent," he said. "What I may do is create tracks based off of the music Wayne and I worked on and bring in other singers, similar to what Jonathan Davis did for 'Queen Of The Damned'."

However, Zane revealed the existence of additional solo material recorded by Wayne that has never been made public.

"But I can tell you this: there are six tracks Wayne wrote and recorded that I did not have any part in that are truly his final solo works," he said. "Yes, his vocals are on them and they were done in 2013."

Zane's film is intended to be a personal, emotionally driven account focused on the relationship between Wayne Static and Tera Wray — a story he says the couple explicitly wanted him to tell.

The crowdfunding campaign for the documentary is now live on IndieGoGo.

On December 10, the families of Wayne Static and Tera Wray released the following statement via social media: "A message from the families of Wayne Static & Tera Wray.

"We are sharing this with the world to ensure that our feelings are crystal clear on this matter.

"We are not interested in the further development of any unauthorized biography or documentary focused on our deceased son, daughter, and siblings, Wayne Wells ('Wayne Static') and Tera Lents ('Tera Wray'). This includes but is not limited to: any behind-the-scenes footage from music videos, adult film sets, concerts, house parties, developmental projects, reality TV pilots, private photos, or any other portrayals of Wayne Wells Static, Tera Lents Wray Static, or either of their likenesses. Any attempt to exploit their unauthorized likeness will be met with the appropriate legal response.

"We strenuously object to any further exploration or exploitation of this dark and tragic chapter in their lives. Additionally, we feel that the music video for the Wayne Static song 'Assassins Of Youth', directed by Matt Zane and released in 2013, and the STATIC-X 'Stay Alive' music video released in 2023, thoroughly depict the dangerous lifestyle that Wayne and Tera were embracing prior to their subsequent deaths. Further, STATIC-X is nearing completion of the official STATIC-X documentary titled 'Evil Disco - The Rise, Fall, And Regeneration Of Static-X'. The official documentary dives deep into the entire life's work of Wayne Static and STATIC-X. The film is expected to be around 80 minutes in length and devotes the appropriate amount of time to exploring the lifestyle changes and ultimate tragedies that followed.

"If Mr. Zane is in possession of any additional rare or unseen footage that could contribute to the celebration of Wayne's life and legacy, we kindly ask him to share the footage with our families so that we can review and consider it for potential inclusion in the official 'Evil Disco' documentary. Additionally, any unreleased music featuring the voice of Wayne Static or his musical compositions would require the approval of the estate before any publication or release.

"We further challenge Mr. Zane to share any musical works that he claims might contain the actual voice of Wayne Static so that we can determine their authenticity and quality for consideration. We are not interested in Wayne Static's voice appearing within any Al-generated music.

"In closing, we would like to thank the STATIC-X fans around the world for their continued love and support for Wayne and the band. We are so proud of the band and what they have accomplished together.

"STATIC-X's music is as popular as ever, and Wayne's energy and legacy have been celebrated and regenerated through the band's incredible return to the stage.

"We fully support the current team and lineup of STATIC-X and their continued respect and love for Wayne's memory and our family. We are delighted that the world is continuing to celebrate the powerful music that Wayne and the band created together and the incredible energy that he and the band have always carried onto the stage.

"Sincerely, The family and estate of Wayne Wells Static & Tera Lents Static".

Zane previously directed all of Wayne's solo videos, including the "Pighammer Promo", "Assassins Of Youth" and Wayne's last music video, "Noise Revolution", with DMC. At the time of Wayne's death, the trio were developing additional projects.

Wayne Static died more than a decade ago after mixing Xanax and other powerful prescription drugs with alcohol, according to the coroner's report. The 48-year-old Static, whose real name was Wayne Richard Wells, was found dead in his Landers, California home on November 1, 2014.

Tera Wray Static took her own life in January 2016. Her friends revealed that she was found dead at a friend's house in California.

Randy Emon, the supervising deputy coroner investigator for the San Bernardino County coroner's office, told BLABBERMOUTH.NET in a written statement at the time: "Our coroner records indicate [Tera] died on January 13, 2016 in Joshua Tree, CA. The manner of death was listed as suicide."

Tera's roommate at the time of her death wrote on Facebook that she came home after work and found "one of my dearest friends had ended her life in my guestroom where she was staying."

A statement which was apparently approved by Tera's mother said that "Tera suffered from depression since the death of her husband."

Wray, who was born Tera Lents, met Wayne during the Ozzfest tour in 2007 when she was modeling for Hustler lingerie. They were married in January 2008 and she retired from porn in August of that year.

Adult entertainment attorney Michael Fattorosi, who last spoke to Tera one day before her death, told New York Post's Page Six that Wray left behind a note instructing her roommate to call him and Tera's mother.

"She was one of the sweetest, most gentle women I have worked with in [the adult film industry]," Fattorosi told Page Six. "She had a light to her that was evident when she walked into room. She was always smiling and happy. I know she loved Wayne dearly. When they met and got married, she left the [adult film] industry to go on tour with him and the band. From what I understand, she was constantly by his side. His death must have weighed on her tremendously."

In July 2015, Tera paid tribute to her late husband with a sleeve tattoo that she showed off on Facebook.