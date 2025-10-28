WENDY DIO: 'I'm So Glad To See That OZZY OSBOURNE Got To Play The Last Time Before He Passed Away'

In a new interview with "Whiplash", the KLOS radio show hosted by Full Metal Jackie, Wendy Dio, widow and longtime manager of Ronnie James Dio, was asked for her opinion of the "Back To The Beginning" event, which took place in Birmingham, United Kingdom in early July and marked Ozzy Osbourne and BLACK SABBATH's final concert. She said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think it was amazing, and I'm so glad to see that Ozzy got to play the last time before he passed away. And that's something that I think was very important to him and very important to the SABBATH guys. [BLACK SABBATH bassist Geezer Butler's wife and manager] Gloria Butler is my best friend, and I we talk about all that, and she's so glad that Geezer and Tony [Iommi, SABBATH guitarist] did that because it was the closing of BLACK SABBATH lineup at that time. And, of course, we can't have Ronnie or Ozzy anymore playing with BLACK SABBATH. But they'll do odd things off of it. I think Geezer is doing something with Paul Rodgers, I saw, next year in Palm Springs. I'm very excited about that. I'll be one of the sponsors for that."

During the same chat, Wendy was asked how the music industry has evolved over the last few decades compared to the male-dominated world she encountered when she first started managing Ronnie 40 years ago. "It's definitely changed for the better over time," she said. "At the time when I was managing Ronnie, it was definitely a man's world. There were no other [women] managers except Sharon [Osbourne] and I, and we were the only two innovators of being women managers. And I think women managers make a great job. There's so many women managers now. They can multitask a lot of times when men can't, and I think they do an excellent, excellent job for managing bands, and I'm so glad to see all these women come out and manage bands."

Asked to name some of the biggest challenges facing bands starting out these days, and whether she had any piece of advice to offer to help get them off on the right foot, Wendy said: "I think they have to be passionate. They have to be willing to work hard. I think it's harder now because there's less record labels. Record labels don't seem to put the money into helping a band anymore. They just throw 'em against the wall, and if they stick, they stick. It's a much harder [for newer bands now]. Even though you've got the Internet and you've got a lot of things that we didn't have at that time, I still think it's harder for these bands. There's more bands than there was before, and there's less record labels. I think you just have to stick to your guns and go for it. And don't change, and always think of what you want to do and not get pushed around and told by other people to change because if you have a vision, you should follow your vision."

Back in August 2021, Wendy was asked by Trevor Joe Lennon if there was "peace" between Ronnie and the man he replaced in BLACK SABBATH, Ozzy Osbourne, in the later years. Wendy said at the time: "I don't think there was ever really a lot of problems there. They both did their own thing, and they both were successful at it. Maybe Don Arden [Sharon Osbourne's father and former manager for both Ozzy and BLACK SABBATH] had some problems there in the beginning when Ronnie was in BLACK SABBATH, but I don't think there was any bad blood between [Ronnie and Ozzy].

"The press tries to make bad blood all the time about everybody — they're trying to get people to fight with each other, 'cause it's good for press or whatever," she continued.

"No, I don't think [there were any issues between Ronnie and Ozzy]. We just didn't run in the same circles."

In April 2021, former BLACK SABBATH, DIO and HEAVEN & HELL drummer Vinny Appice told "Another FN Podcast With Izzy Presley" that not all SABBATH fans embraced Ronnie when he first joined the band. "Ronnie had to put up with people in the front, like 'Where's Ozzy?' signs and all this 'Where's Ozzy?' stuff, and he had to do that," he said. "And he hated singing those songs — he hated singing 'Iron Man' and 'Sweet Leaf' and the Ozzy songs. That's why eventually [SABBATH reformed as] HEAVEN & HELL years later, so we didn't play the old [Ozzy-era] stuff anymore."

In a 2009 interview with U.K.'s Absolute Radio, Ronnie said that BLACK SABBATH's decision to reunite as HEAVEN & HELL in 2006 with him on vocals was done in part "to differentiate us from the SABBATH that had come before. What it really did was this — it allayed this: 'Hey, play 'Iron Man'," he explained. "We didn't have to worry about that or feel bad about not playing those songs — about playing 'Iron Man' or 'Paranoid' or 'Black Sabbath' or 'Fairies Wear Boots' — we didn't have to do that, because we tried to differentiate ourselves by a timeline and by a name that, of course, that spoke so much of… You think of HEAVEN & HELL, you usually think of that song, so now you think of this band. And I think it was wonderful that it worked so well."

Asked if ever felt an obligation to play some of the Ozzy-era SABBATH songs, especially at various European festivals, as a way of letting the audience know, "This is what we're famous for," Ronnie said: "Well, it's not what I was famous for, and I'm part of this band. I mean, I don't hear Ozzy doing 'Heaven And Hell', so why should I do the other songs? And I think that's very sensible. We come from different generations of SABBATH — the two generations that were most important, I think. And no, I think we tried so hard to call this band a different name, that why go back and relate to that? It makes us really seem [like] hypocrites, I think, to do that."

Dio replaced Ozzy Osbourne in BLACK SABBATH in 1980, recording the "Heaven And Hell" and "Mob Rules" albums, plus "Live Evil", before leaving in 1982. He rejoined the group 10 years later for an album called "Dehumanizer", and again teamed with the group under the HEAVEN & HELL banner. HEAVEN & HELL released an album called "The Devil You Know" in 2009.

Ronnie passed away of stomach cancer on May 16, 2010 at the age of 67.

Dio was renowned throughout the world as one of the greatest and most influential vocalists in heavy metal history. The singer was diagnosed with cancer in late 2009. He underwent chemotherapy and made what is now his final public appearance in April 2010 at the Revolver Golden Gods Awards in Los Angeles.

The "Bowl For Ronnie" celebrity bowling party, the annual event benefiting the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund, is set for Thursday, November 13, 2025. Taking place at PINZ Bowling Kitchen + Bar in Studio City, California, the event will once again be hosted by television and radio personality Eddie Trunk, who is heard on SiriusXM's 103 Faction Talk channel. "Bowl For Ronnie" will feature a celebrity bowling tournament and a raffle drawing for prizes and memorabilia. Last year's bowling event sold out well in advance and brought in more than $70,000 for the charity, whose mission is to raise awareness and much-needed funding for cancer research.

The evening of fun, food, and, of course, bowling with rockers and celebrities competing for trophies kicks off at 6:30 p.m. with open bowling and a VIP pre-party for lane sponsors, celebrities and their guests.

A very limited number of spectator tickets are still available from Eventbrite.

100% of the net proceeds from "Bowl For Ronnie" will go to the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund. Lane sponsorships are now on sale, and participants are encouraged to gather friends, family and co-workers for the ultimate bowling team.

The PINZ Bowling Kitchen + Bar is located at 12655 Ventura Blvd in Studio City, California.