WHITECHAPEL Announces 2027 European Tour With SYLOSIS And 200 STAB WOUNDS

Knoxville, Tennessee death metallers WHITECHAPEL have announced their return to European shores in January 2027. Support on the trek will come from SYLOSIS, 200 STAB WOUNDS and TRIBAL GAZE.

Comments WHITECHAPEL guitarist Alex Wade: "We are excited to announce the 'Burn Forever European Tour 2027'. This will mark a long-overdue full European headline run featuring some of the sickest names in modern metal. The mainland Europe dates we will be headlining while all of the U.K. dates we will be co-headlining with SYLOSIS, with them closing. We look forward to seeing everyone out there, new fans and old, don't miss it!"

"Burn Forever European Tour 2027" featuring WHITECHAPEL, SYLOSIS, 200 STAB WOUNDS and TRIBAL GAZE:

Jan. 22 - Hellraiser - Leipzig, Germany

Jan. 23 - Batschkapp - Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Jan. 24 - Trix - Antwerp, Belgium

Jan. 26 - The Academy - Dublin, Ireland *

Jan. 28 - SWG3 Galvanizers - Glasgow, Scotland *

Jan. 29 - Electric Ballroom - London, England *

Jan. 30 - Manchester Academy 2 - Manchester, England *

Jan. 31 - O2 Academy - Bristol, England *

Feb. 01 - XOYO - Birmingham, England *

Feb. 03 - Trabendo - Paris, France

Feb. 05 - Sala Lab/Wagon - Madrid, Spain

Feb. 06 - Razzmatazz 2 - Barcelona, Spain

Feb. 07 - Rayonne - Lyon, France

Feb. 09 - Magazzini Generali - Milan, Italy

Feb. 10 - Z7 Konzertfabrik - Pratteln, Switzerland

Feb. 12 - Live Music Hall - Cologne, Germany

Feb. 13 - Große Freiheit 36 - Hamburg, Germany

Feb. 14 - Tivoli Vredenburg - Ronda - Utrecht, Netherlands

Feb. 16 - Roxy - Prague, Czech Republic

Feb. 17 - Arena - Vienna, Austria

Feb. 19 - Backstage - Munich, Germany

Feb. 20 - Metropol - Berlin, Germany

Feb. 21 - Amager Bio - Copenhagen, Denmark

Feb. 23 - Rockefeller - Oslo, Norway

Feb. 24 - Fallan - Stockholm, Sweden

Feb. 26 - Tavara-asema - Tampere, Finland

Feb. 27 - Aeeniwalli - Helsinki, Finland

Feb. 28 - Helitehas - Tallinn, Estonia

Mar. 01 - Spelet - Riga, Latvia

Mar. 02 - Progresja - Warsaw, Poland

* Please note the U.K. dates are co-headline with SYLOSIS

WHITECHAPEL is launching the tour announcement with a brand new video for the song "Nothing Is Coming For Any Of Us". Check it out below.

WHITECHAPEL's latest album, "Hymns In Dissonance", came out in March 2025 via Metal Blade Records. The LP found the bandmembers reinventing themselves, going darker, deeper, and heavier than ever before. Revolver lauded "a blistering attack of ground-fissuring blasts, terror-thrashed guitar melodies and guts-hucking mosh sections." Metal Injection concurred noting, "it's heavy as shit, it's unrelenting, and it will destroy you." MetalSucks championed, "one of WHITECHAPEL's heaviest offerings since the glory days of 'The Somatic Defilement' and 'This Is Exile'," adding, "It captures that same raw energy and mouth-frothing rage in a way that… hasn't been seen for quite some time, but with a new and improved modern twist borne of the nearly twenty years of experience they have accumulated since then," while BLABBERMOUTH.NET hailed the band's "…white-knuckle, weaponized deathcore with brains, brawn, and a point to prove. Hold on to your helmets."

The record earned the No. 2 position on Billboard's Current Hard Rock Albums chart, NO. 3 on Independent Label Current Albums chart, No. 4 on the Current Rock Albums chart and No. 7 on the Digital Albums chart upon its first week of release.

WHITECHAPEL, which formed in Knoxville, Tennessee, in 2006, has seen the core lineup — vocalist Phil Bozeman, guitarists Ben Savage, Zach Householder and Alex Wade, and bassist Gabe Crisp — intact since 2007, with the exception of drummer Brandon Zackey, who has been playing with the band since 2022. While "Hymns In Dissonance" follows 2021's "Kin" chronologically, the new album is actually somewhat of a sequel to "This Is Exile" thematically, the three-word title "Hymns In Dissonance" representing that correlation.

The band started composing the new album at Householder's studio in June of 2023, following their headlining tour for "The Valley". The collective stuck to a strict weekday schedule, the structure allowing for maximum creativity and minimum burnout. Householder produced "Hymns In Dissonance", which allowed the musicians to seamlessly switch gears from pre-production to recording the full album without skipping a beat. The guitarist shadowed producer Mark Lewis a lot over the last five WHITECHAPEL albums and bringing that influence inside the band is a full-circle moment for Householder and WHITECHAPEL.

WHITECHAPEL is:

Phil Bozeman - vocals

Ben Savage - lead guitar

Alex Wade - rhythm guitar

Zach Householder - guitar

Gabe Crisp - bass

Brandon Zackey - drums