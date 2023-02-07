WHITECHAPEL To Play Entire 'The Valley' Album On Spring 2023 U.S. Tour

WHITECHAPEL will embark on a U.S. headlining tour this spring where the band will perform their critically lauded 2019 full-length, "The Valley", in its entirety. The special month-long trek begins on April 14 in Atlanta, Georgia and runs through May 13 in Nashville, Tennessee. Support will be provided by ARCHSPIRE, SIGNS OF THE SWARM and ENTHEOS.

Comments WHITECHAPEL guitarist Alex Wade: "We are excited to announce our first headlining tour in four years in which we will be playing our album 'The Valley' in full.

"The pandemic cut our album cycle for 'The Valley' short and we never had the chance to do a proper headliner for it, so we are finally making that happen with a roster of extreme and brutal bands to support this effort. We will also play an extended encore of classic bangers in addition to 'The Valley' set so this is surely one not to miss!”

Local presales will be available Wednesday, February 8 at 10:00 a.m. EST. Password: At Local Discretion. General on sale date is this Friday, February 10 at 10:00 a.m. local time at whitechapelband.com.

WHITECHAPEL tour dates with ARCHSPIRE, SIGNS OF THE SWARM, ENTHEOS:

Apr. 14 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

Apr. 15 - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

Apr. 16 - Revolution - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Apr. 18 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC

Apr. 19 - The Canal Club - Richmond, VA

Apr. 20 - Baltimore Sound Stage - Baltimore, MD

Apr. 21 - The Gramercy Theater - New York, NY

Apr. 22 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA

Apr. 24 - St. Andrews Hall - Detroit, MI

Apr. 25 - The House Of Blues - Chicago, IL

Apr. 27 - Granada Theater - Lawrence, KS

Apr. 28 - Gothic Theater - Denver, CO

Apr. 29 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT

May 01 - Showbox Market - Seattle, WA

May 02 - Hawthorne Theater - Portland, OR

May 04 - Ace Of Spades - Sacramento, CA

May 05 - The Regent - Los Angeles, CA

May 06 - The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA

May 07 - The Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ

May 09 - Mohawk - Austin, TX

May 10 - Grenada Theater - Dallas, TX

May 12 - Red Flag - St. Louis, MO

May 13 - Basement East - Nashville, TN

"The Valley" is WHITECHAPEL's seventh full-length studio offering, released in 2019 via Metal Blade Records. The record was mixed by David Castillo, mastered by Ted Jensen, and produced by Mark Lewis (CANNIBAL CORPSE, THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER). Exclaim crowned "The Valley" "the strongest release of [WHITECHAPEL's] career…" In a 9/10 review, Metal Injection championed "one of the most well-written metal albums I have heard in quite some time," furthering, "The interplay of the heavy and the melancholy is done beautifully." Added Consequence Of Sound, "Thanks to a unique blend of instrumentation, excellent vocal talent, and poetic lyricism, WHITECHAPEL's 'The Valley' takes its place among the upper ranks of the band’s discography."

Photo by Stephanie Cabral