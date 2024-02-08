WHOM GODS DESTROY Feat. BUMBLEFOOT, DEREK SHERINIAN And DINO JELUSICK: 'Over Again' Video Released

WHOM GODS DESTROY, the formidable group formed by keyboardist Derek Sherinian (DREAM THEATER, SONS OF APOLLO, BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION),guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (GUNS N' ROSES, SONS OF APOLLO) and vocalist Dino Jelusick (WHITESNAKE, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA),along with the potent rhythm section of bassist Yas Nomura and drummer Bruno Valverde, will release its debut album, "Insanium", on March 15, 2024 worldwide via InsideOut Music.

The official music video for the LP's second single, "Over Again", directed and created by Wayne Joyner, can be seen below.

Thal commented on "Over Again": "This is the second song Derek and I began writing, at the time not knowing what the future would be, only that we were starting 'over again'. Soon after, Dino was with us, then Yas, Bruno and the song came to life. With this song and 'War…', our songwriting direction was falling into place — odd phrasing in verses, melodic choruses, strong lyrics, big unison music phrases, wacky solos, lots of energy throughout..."

Previously, WHOM GODS DESTROY released the first single and opening track off the upcoming album, "In The Name Of War", via a music video directed by Vicente Cordero of Industrialism Films and edited by Vojan Koceić of PILOTstudio.

Thal commented on "In The Name Of War" as follows: "Derek, Dino and I began writing this song in 2020. It was the first song we wrote together. This song captures a lot of what the band is about. It's a good example of what to expect from the album. The song gets pretty intense when the band kicks in, an unexpected contrast. The music tells the story alongside the lyrics — the Eastern scale melody in the chorus followed by the 'war drum' pattern, the bridge feeling like it's heading toward something, an urgency..."

The artwork for "Insanium" was created by Nello Dell'Omo and can be seen below.

"Insanium" track listing:

01. In The Name Of War (06:38)

02. Over Again (05:01)

03. The Decision (07:08)

04. Crawl (06:36)

05. Find My Way Back (05:46)

06. Crucifier (04:43)

07. Keeper Of The Gate (04:54)

08. Hypernova 158 (03:24)

09. Insanium (08:37)

Sherinian and Bumblefoot have built upon the creative link they developed as two of the key elements of supergroup SONS OF APOLLO and now set their sights on a new path with WHOM GODS DESTROY, who are getting ready to present the musical odyssey that is their debut opus, "Insanium", to be released in March 2024.

Bumblefoot explains how WHOM GODS DESTROY got started: "Derek and I began writing new music in 2020. Soon after, Dino joined, followed by Yas and Bruno. We'd share ideas, and each record parts, building and rebuilding songs, and by June '23 the album was finished. The songs all went through a lot of changes, developing...you can definitely hear what each person brings to the music – when it adds up, it's a mix of melody and intense heavy prog."

Working with powerhouse vocalist Dino Jelusick, as well as Yas Nomura and Bruno Valverde, they knew they were building something special, says Bumblefoot. "These guys are all just mind-blowing," he says. "I've known Dino for a few years. We did a collab song a few years ago... His voice is just magic. He's one of the greatest singers out there. Bruno and Yas are downright frightening; there's no limit to what they can do, WTF...! And all great guys to hang with."

Sherinian agrees: "All three of these musicians are super talented with great energy. I think Dino is the real deal. Ron and I knew that we could do something great with him."

Jelusick expresses his excitement as well: "What I love about this band is that it doesn't have any limits. It came together back in 2020 when we started talking about it. Yas and I started working separately not knowing we were both asked to do this. Bruno was the last piece of this puzzle and I'm glad the recommendation came from me. Love this lineup. Derek and Ron are wizards."

WHOM GODS DESTROY is (from left to right in photo from Greg Vorobiov):

Bruno Valverde - Drums

Yas Nomura - Bass

Dino Jelusick - Vocals

Derek Sherinian - Keyboards

Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal - Guitars