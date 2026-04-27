WILLIAM SHATNER Recruits Ex-SLAYER Drummer DAVE LOMBARDO For Upcoming All-Star Heavy Metal Album

William Shatner is stepping into heavier territory than ever before, launching a new metal album that pairs his unmistakable voice and fearless creative energy with a lineup of major rock and metal talent. Bold, unexpected and built for maximum impact, the project is already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about hard rock releases on the horizon.

Alongside the previously announced Rob Halford (JUDAS PRIEST),Shatner now reveals the recruitment of John Moyer of DISTURBED, one of modern hard rock's most recognizable and powerful bass players; and Dave Lombardo — the iconic drummer whose work with SLAYER helped redefine thrash metal and whose legacy with the MISFITS further cemented his place in rock history.

"It was a true privilege to contribute drums to William Shatner's ambitious heavy metal project," says Dave. "At any age, real artists keep pushing boundaries — and this one pushes them into orbit."

Behind the boards, the project is being driven by a heavyweight production team led by Adam Hamilton (L.A. GUNS, BRIAN JONESTOWN MASSACRE) and Brian Perera, president of Cleopatra Records, with additional production from Derek Hughes, Marcus Nand and Jürgen Engler of DIE KRUPPS.

And the momentum is only building: another Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame guitarist will be announced shortly, adding yet another major name to a cast that already spans multiple generations of hard rock and metal excellence.

For Shatner, this is not a novelty move — it is a full-scale artistic statement. At 95, he is leaning into the power, danger and drama of heavy music with the same sense of commitment and conviction that has defined his career across film, television, spoken word and music.

This album finds him channeling something raw and primal: the shock of volume, the force of rhythm and the emotional charge that made heavy music a permanent cultural force.

Shatner is also setting out to do something virtually unprecedented — uniting an all-time cast of rock and metal superstars for a single album built on ambition, scale and genuine musical chemistry. The result is a project designed not just to surprise listeners, but to hit with real authority.

Fueled by massive musicianship and a shared appetite for sonic risk, the album blends Shatner's commanding vocal presence with the crushing energy of top-tier players and producers who understand how to make heavy music feel cinematic, physical and alive. It reaches back to the spirit of the era when music felt dangerous and larger than life, while pushing forward with a modern intensity all its own.

Shatner has said he feels this music in his bones — as something shattering, youthful and alive — reconnecting him with the visceral thrill of a time when things got truly heavy. That spirit runs through the entire project, which aims to deliver not just star power, but impact.

With additional guest appearances still under wraps, the album is quickly emerging as a major crossover moment: part metal event record, part artistic left turn, and entirely unmistakable in its vision.

More details, including the album title, release date, and additional featured artists, will be announced soon.

William Shatner has cultivated a career spanning over 70 years as an award-winning actor, director, producer, writer, recording artist, and horseman. He is one of Hollywood's most recognizable figures and a major philanthropist.

In 1966, Shatner originated the role of Captain James T. Kirk in the television series "Star Trek". The series spawned a feature film franchise where Shatner returned as Captain Kirk in seven of the "Star Trek" movies, one of which he directed.

Shatner played the title role in the hit television series "T.J. Hooker" before hosting television's first reality-based series, "Rescue 911".

He won Emmys and his first Golden Globe for his portrayal of eccentric lawyer Denny Crane on both "The Practice" and "Boston Legal". He received four more Emmy nominations as well as other Golden Globe and SAG Award nods.

Shatner's love of music inspired him to record the critically acclaimed album "Has Been". The Milwaukee Ballet performed "Common People", a dance presentation set to several numbers from the record; the event and its preparations are featured in the documentary "Gonzo Ballet", which played to sold-out houses at film festivals worldwide.

In September 2021, Shatner released the autobiographical album titled "Bill" with tracks featuring Joe Jonas, Brad Paisley and Joe Walsh, to name a few. In October 2020, "The Blues" album quickly reached No. 1 on Billbord's Blues chart. Shatner previously released the country music album "Why Not Me", in August 2018 with Jeff Cook and Heartland Records. Quickly following that, Shatner experienced much success with "Shatner Clause", a holiday album released in October 2018 which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard chart.

Off the screen and broadcast waves, Shatner has authored nearly 30 best-sellers in both the fiction and non-fiction genres. His autobiography, "Up Till Now", was a New York Times best-seller and was followed by "Shatner Rules", which was released in October 2011. William Shatner's book "Leonard: My Fifty-Year Friendship With A Remarkable Man", was released in February 2016, appearing on the New York Times bestseller list. Shatner's released "Live Long And…What I Might Have Learned Along The Way" in September 2018 and "Boldly Go", a fascinating and timely collection of essays in which Shatner reflects on key events from his 90-years of life, was released in October 2022.

In April 2011, Shatner launched his hugely popular one-man show, "Shatner's World", on Broadway. He toured in Australia and New Zealand, followed by tours in Canada and over 50 cities in the United States.

Shatner has been successful in another area — horse breeding. A longtime dedicated breeder of American Quarter horses, he has had enormous success with the American Saddlebred, developing and riding world champions and has won numerous world championships in several equine events. His passions for horses and philanthropy were united when he started the Hollywood Charity Horse Show, which benefits Los Angeles-based children's charities.

Shatner continues to act, write, produce and direct while still making time to work with charities and further his passion in equestrian sports. He lives in Los Angeles, California.

William Shatner photo by Elizabeth Shatner / Dave Lombardo photo by Hannah Verbeuren