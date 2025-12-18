WITCHCRAFT Announces 'A Sinner's Child' EP

Swedish doom folk pioneers WITCHCRAFT will release a new five-song EP, "A Sinner's Child", on March 13 via Heavy Psych Sounds Records. The LP's soul-stirring title track can now be streamed below.

Following the monumental critical success of WITCHCRAFT's 2025 comeback album "IDAG", the heavy rock unit has returned with a striking and intimate new chapter.

WITCHCRAFT's founder, vocalist, and visionary Magnus Pelander strips the sound to its soul on this new EP. Moving between the melodic proto-doom depth of songs like "Drömmen Om Död Och Förruttnelse" and "Själen Reser Sig", and the luminous folk of lead single "A Sinner's Child" and its sequel "Sinner's Clear Confusion", to the soulful acoustic dirge of "Even Darker Days", these songs are woven from a more personal, immediate thread by the magnetic multi-instrumentalist.

The "A Sinner's Child" EP presents Pelander's songwriting in its most stirring and vulnerable form — a direct conduit to the haunting melodies and emotional depth that have defined WITCHCRAFT's legacy for over two decades. It's a testament to the timeless power of a voice, a melody, and the raw materials of rock, distilled to their essence, and a potent epilogue to "IDAG".

The storyline of WITCHCRAFT's growth, from Pelander's starting the band in Örebro in 2000 in the wake of his prior outfit NORRSKEN's disbanding. A generational landmark of a 2004 self-titled debut helped spark a retroist movement that has become its own subgenre, but WITCHCRAFT never stopped growing. 2005's "Firewood" and 2007's "The Alchemist" introduced more progressive sounds, and five years later, the pointedly modern "Legend" established in 2012 that they had moved beyond the analog worship they had been a part of pioneering within the contemporary heavy rock and doom scene.

In 2016, the 2LP "Nucleus" introduced fuller-toned doom, and 2020's "Black Metal" diverged into moody acoustic minimalism familiar to some fans from Pelander's early solo work, but different from anything WITCHCRAFT had done prior. "IDAG", then, was the tie that drew all of this — more than two decades of exploring and growth — together.