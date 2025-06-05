WITHIN TEMPTATION's SHARON DEN ADEL: Performing At Ukraine's ATLAS UNITED Festival Was 'One Of The Most Special Things I've Done So Far'

In a new interview with Steve O'G Rock Podcast, Sharon Den Adel — the frontwoman of the Dutch symphonic rock band WITHIN TEMPTATION — spoke about her appearance at the 2024 Atlas United festival last July in Kyiv, Ukraine. Sharon performed some WITHIN TEMPTATION's hits accompanied by an Ukrainian orchestra and a choir. Ukrainian composer Mariia Yaremak created the arrangements for this performance.

Sharon said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, before I went on stage, a lot of things went through my mind, because there were a lot of people involved and everybody had been so resilient. The thing the festival should have been taking place a week earlier, but then the children's hospital got bombed. That was a reason that they postponed the festival for a week. And everybody at the festival said, 'We're gonna do it. It doesn't matter what we have.' Of course they're all Ukrainian bands, but still everybody had their agenda of what they were gonna do next week, maybe play somewhere else. And everybody said, 'No, we're gonna do this festival no matter what. We're gonna do this.' And I found that so inspirational. I came across that kind of resilience many times when I was there, because I went there two times — one time when I was there for a video, and now this time in July, I went there for the festival."

She continued: "The thing is that I remember there was a grand café bombed in Kyiv — I think it was called the Crown Café. And I remember somebody telling me about that and said — it was very beautiful, because it got bombed and it was a very popular place. And people the next day just took out their coffee machine, their chairs, everything they needed to have their coffee still on the rubble. They just took a little bit of the rubble away and still had their coffee. Like, 'We're not gonna be chased away of our place where we meet, where we are together and where we can find hope and strength with each other.' And the same thing with the festival that everybody said we're gonna do this a week later, and everybody said yes. There was nobody backing off. And I've never seen that. I've never seen that anywhere. And I've been a lot of places in the world. And, of course, every situation is different, but still I found it very inspiring."

Sharon added: "For me, going on stage, I could see everybody was nervous because we had very short rehearsal time. The thing was that I actually was supposed to get a different orchestra on stage with me, but they never appeared. I don't know what happened to them, and I was never told what happened to them also. There was just a stand-in orchestra and they only had 24 hours — something like that — to rehearse my songs. And I had Mariia on my side, the piano player, and she was trying to teach them everything they needed to know to make it happen. And so she worked overnight. There was a disturbance of electricity, and she still had to try to make this work. And the day that we were rehearsing, we were rehearsing on stage. That was the first time I really rehearsed with them. And then we went to a small concert hall, and we practiced over there. And that was the only time that we had together to practice. So I was a bit nervous, like, 'Oh my God. Are we gonna get this together?' But Mariia was on top of it, and she had prepped everybody completely, sending them all the chords and everything, the music paper and everything, days before I came. But they had practiced only by themselves. So this was the first time — when we were actually having the soundcheck was the first time we actually played together and sang together. So that was completely crazy. 'Cause normally I've worked with orchestras before, but that takes sometimes weeks, sometimes even months to get completely tuned into each other. And this was a really, really high-quality orchestra, high-quality choir. I was also a bit nervous because it's also a place, the festival — like, if they attack people where people get together, like with bombing, maybe it could have been a target. [But] the moment I stood on the stage, I forgot about all of that because we felt all in tune with each other, in the same frequency. And it was really special, to be honest — maybe one of the most special things I've done so far. And maybe because it's in time of war and you can see those faces, and people were just not like shouting or jumping, but just really listening to the music and really into it and sometimes crying, sometimes just holding each other. It had a lot of impact for me."

The Atlas United 2024 festival aimed to raise at least 100 million hryvnias ($2.5 million) to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces. More than 70 Ukrainian artists performed on six stages. The program also featured performances by comedians from Underground Stand-Up.

Last month, WITHIN TEMPTATION released a powerful new documentary, "Within Temptation: The Invisible Force", via YouTube. The film follows WITHIN TEMPTATION founders Den Adel and Robert Westerholt as they become increasingly involved with the war in Ukraine. What starts as distant solidarity soon evolves into direct action, on stage and beyond.

Determined to go beyond lyrics in supporting the Ukrainian cause, Sharon travels to Kyiv to meet fans and offer them a message of hope through a special concert held in the heart of a warzone. During her visit, she meets BLIND8 — a young Ukrainian band with a raw and powerful sound, inviting them to join the band's upcoming European tour. But taking part in the tour proves to be a challenge: the members of BLIND8 may face mandatory military service, and leaving the country is uncertain.

The documentary reveals how the war not only affects those living in Ukraine but also reshapes the creative and moral compass of artists around the world. How far can a band go in living up to their ideals? And what happens when music turns into activism?

"Within Temptation: The Invisible Force" is a compelling story about courage, music, and the invisible yet powerful force that connects people in times of war.

In the fall of 2023, WITHIN TEMPTATION co-sponsored the Ukraine Aid Operations boat fundraiser for the Ukrainian Marines. They donated 6,000 euros for 30 patches, which they packaged with a limited-edition box of their latest album, "Bleed Out".

Nearly a year ago, Den Adel spoke to Metal Musikast about WITHIN TEMPTATION's music video for the band's "A Fool's Parade" single, featuring Ukrainian producer and vocalist Alex Yarmak. Recorded amidst the streets of Kyiv with renowned Ukrainian video director Indy Hait, the clip captures Sharon at important Ukrainian landmarks. Asked what it was like to make a music video in the capital city of a country at war, Den Adel said: "Well, I was never scared to go there, because I was in good hands, to my opinion. We were helped to do this video and to organize everything, what we wanted to do in Kyiv, by the organization called Music Saves Ukraine. And they told us about the app that you had need to have. For instance, if you go into Kiev, which we did by night train from Poland, because there's no commercial flights from Amsterdam to Kyiv anymore. So we had to go by night train from Poland to Kyiv. And they told us to download an air-alerts app because everyone in Ukraine has that, and you can select a region that you are in and any incoming dangerous drones or airplanes, like MiGs, who are carrying a supersonic bomb or anything, they will put that in the app and you know what the danger is and how much time you have to go to a shelter. And there's shelters everywhere, even in the hotel that I was. And we once had to go underneath the metro station, because there was a MiG on their way. And sometimes it has a bomb, sometimes it doesn't. It's sometimes just looking and scouting where they can do something with the next airplane. And this time it wasn't wearing any supersonic bomb, which was good for us because it can wipe out a complete area in a matter of seconds."

She continued: "It's strange to be there, because normal life continues in Kyiv for 90 percent, to my opinion, when I was there, because when I left the bombing was actually intensified by Russia on Kyiv. But they have a good air defense system, which most rockets and bombs don't hit Kyiv itself, but the debris, of course, does, and the pieces of that, of the thing that they are trying to attack them with, it's coming still down on buildings and buildings do get hits and also bystanders. But if you know in time that they're coming, then you can go to a shelter. Most of the time it goes okay. So I wasn't scared because I knew this knowledge upfront. And, yeah, it is when the air alert goes off and when you see military people walking in streets, it's a different picture than the rest of Europe, of course."

In March 2022, WITHIN TEMPTATION was one of the artists who took part in a telethon concert in support of Ukraine. "Save Ukraine - #StopWar" united more than 20 countries and bring together more than 50 participants. The marathon was broadcast from Warsaw on the Polish TV channel TVP. In addition, broadcasters from many countries around the world rebroadcasted the marathon on their local channels.