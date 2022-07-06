WOLFGANG VAN HALEN Gets Engaged

Wolfgang Van Halen, the 31-year-old son of VAN HALEN legend Eddie Van Halen, is engaged to his girlfriend of over almost seven years, Andraia Allsop.

Wolfgang broke the news of the engagement in tweet on Wednesday (July 6). "She said yes!!" he captioned a selfie of himself and his fiancée.

Andraia and Wolfgang, who have been a couple since December 2015, attended the 64th annual Grammy Awards together in April.

Allsop reportedly graduated from the University of Utah with a Bachelor's degree in computer science, and went on to work as a software engineer.

Last year, Wolfgang spoke to People magazine about his tight-knit relationship with his mother Valerie Bertinelli and how the grief following the death of his father brought them even closer together.

"My girlfriend and I pretty much go over to my mom's house every day to see her and play with her cats that we love," he said.

"I think a lot of people don't understand how sarcastic our relationship is," he added about his mother. "One time, she burnt onion rings. And it's like, she has a cooking show, so I just made fun of her for it. I asked her if I could post it. We get in GIF battles all the time on Twitter. Sarcasm is a language, And that's how we communicate."

Wolfgang's MAMMOTH WVH released its self-titled debut album in June 2021.

Featuring Wolfgang on vocals and all instruments, "Mammoth WVH" was met with positive reviews and topped Billboard's Top Hard Rock Albums and Top Rock Albums charts.

MAMMOTH WVH's first single, "Distance", reached No. 1 on the MediaBase and BDS Active Rock Radio charts. A tribute to Wolfgang's father, the song was not originally intended to be on MAMMOTH WVH's debut album, but due to the overwhelming response to its accompanying video, which has been viewed over six million times on YouTube, it was added as a bonus track. All of Wolfgang's proceeds from "Distance" are being donated to Mr. Holland's Opus.

"Distance" is an open letter to Wolfgang's father, declaring "no matter what the distance is, I will be with you." The video for the song is created from a collection of family home movies through the years and offers an inside look in to one of music's most notable personalities. Chronicling the family through the years, the video ends with a touching voicemail left from Eddie to his son.