Would DAVID ELLEFSON Rejoin MEGADETH If Asked: 'I'll Always Take The Call', He Says

In a new interview with the Loaded Radio podcast, former MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson was asked if he would consider returning to the band if he was ever asked again. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, look, I'm not the one who closed the door. [Laughs] You know what I mean.

"Dave's [Mustaine, MEGADETH leader] always gonna be my brother, man. And it's funny, when I think about Dave — I'm just walking around the house, I'm thinking about some moment in our friendship and our history together — they're usually fond memories. And look, brothers fight, brothers hug and make up, and that's the journey. As a musical gig, it's, like, oh, well, set that off. That's off the palette now. Clearly I've moved on with other things that you can see I really enjoy. So… whatever.

"I've talked to other friends of mine about this who have had bands, and they're in other bands where members have come and gone and whatever, and especially when you're a principal, key member and a founding member and all these different things, you have a deferent kinship to your fans.

"I always say this: when you make a record, you're making it for you. But when you put that record out, that record is for your audience," he explained. "And at that point, it now becomes bigger than you; it becomes bigger than the four or five or three of you, whatever are in the band — it's bigger than you now. And those songs are gonna outlive us. And everything about that legacy and the stories we just talked about here are now in infamy; they're gonna last forever.

"So, for me, you're part of a family. And look, should there ever be a family reunion? Hey, of course, I'll always take the call," Ellefson added. "But with that said, I'm not sitting around waiting for a MEGADETH reunion. Let's just put it that way. I'm very forward focused right now and I'm very laser focused on what's ahead."

In a May 2023 interview with Brazil's Heavy Talk, Ellefson was asked if he spoke to Mustaine "about a solution" before he was fired from the group in May 2021, just days after sexually tinged messages and explicit video footage involving the bassist were posted on Twitter. He responded: "I got one call: 'You're fired.' [Laughs] And I said, 'What the fuck, man?' I said, 'Some shitty fucking people just dropped a bomb on my house. And that's it? It's not even true. It's fucking bullshit. And this is how you treat me?' It was non-negotiable. I mean, I asked. I said, 'I'm gonna take care of it. Let me just deal with it. And it will fucking be done. We'll be ready to go on the road in two months, and everything will be fine.' And it was. Because it was just false allegations and bullshit. But [Dave] didn't wanna know about it. I think he was getting pressure from some other people around him. And it's too bad it went that way. Because it was really nothing. I took care of it. And then once the word came out that I was fired, then it turned into this big fucking thing, which, quite honestly, was very damaging and very hurtful and not fair. I'm glad I don't have that fucking amends on my shoulder, because that was fucked up.

"Look, I have no choice but to have to forgive it so I can move on. I really don't," he continued. "So I don't know what more to say about it other than that. Look, at some point… The damage was done. So you move on. We're all human, and it is what it is. You can't lament it. I've watched how he's treated his dismissal from METALLICA, still bitching about it 40 years later, and I think it looks fucking pathetic. And it's, like, 'You know what? Fix you shit and move on.' And that's how I've chosen to deal with it: fix your shit and move on. And that's why I put out four records in the time the last fucking MEGADETH record came out, and I think every one of 'em are as good or better than the latest MEGADETH record. I think the quality… And part of it is I'm working with great people. Whether they're famous or not doesn't matter. I'm working with good people. They're safe, they're reliable, they're truly men of integrity, and I think that really makes a big difference. I feel safe around them. And the creative process is fun. It's not restrictive. It's unlimited. And so this creative explosion has happened. And again, listen, I'm not trying to be in 85 bands — believe me, I'm not. But it's interesting that there was this sort of post-MEGADETH season here where all these records came out. And rather than try to limit them and restrict them, I'm, like, 'Fuck it. Put 'em out. Let's go.' In a lot of ways, it's turned out okay. It's been fine. And I'm okay. People ask, and I'm, like, 'I'm okay.' It was kind of a weird ending."

Ellefson added: "I mean, look, I knew three things when I met Dave: one, our band was gonna be successful; two, it was gonna be a lot of work; and three, one day this is gonna end really badly. I just could tell. [Laughs] Even at 18 years old, a kid from the farm, naïve as I was, I went, 'Yeah, all three of those things.' And I was right: check, check, check. I certainly didn't see it ending like that. And part of me, I always kind of go, 'Is it really the end of the story?' I mean, look at how it ended in 2002. In 2004 and [200]5, we were in litigation over business matters and stuff, and I ended up going back to the band. So I'd rather not disrespect it and be pissed about it. These are things that you work out privately, not publicly. And the press liked to have a field day with it because it was good clickbait there for a season. But the truth of it is Dave and I aren't talking about it anymore, and that's why I'm not talking about it anymore. At some point, you move on. You let the music do the talking now."

Shortly before Ellefson was fired from MEGADETH, he released a statement on Instagram denying all social media chatter that he "groomed" an underage fan. He also filed a report with the police department in Scottsdale, Arizona alleging unlawful distribution of sexually explicit images of him by unknown offenders. In the report, Ellefson admitted that he had been exchanging sexual text messages with a Dutch teenager, who captured a video of several of their virtual "masturbating encounters" without his consent and shared them with friends. (According to Ellefson, the woman was 19 at the time of their first virtual sexual encounter.) Ellefson, who lives in Scottsdale, first became aware of the video on May 9, 2021, when the claim "David Ellefson of MEGADETH is a pedophile" appeared on Instagram. Ellefson told police he was notified on May 14 by MEGADETH that the band would be parting ways with him. Three days later, he was fired.

Mustaine — who formed MEGADETH with Ellefson in 1983 — released a statement on May 24, 2021 announcing the bassist's departure from the band. In the statement, Dave said: "We do not take this decision lightly. While we do not know every detail of what occurred, with an already strained relationship, what has already been revealed now is enough to make working together impossible moving forward."

Two days after Mustaine announced Ellefson's latest departure from MEGADETH, the bassist released a follow-up statement in which he vowed to file a "defamation lawsuit" against the person who "illegally posted a very private video" of the bassist and made "false allegations" against him. He also said he was working with the police in Scottsdale "in their investigation into charges regarding revenge pornography to be filed against the person who posted the video. This person will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Ellefson wrote. He went on to say that he was "taking this time to be with my family" and wished his "bandmates" the best with their tour.

In 2004, Ellefson filed an $18.5-million lawsuit against Mustaine, alleging the frontman shortchanged him on profits and backed out of a deal to turn Megadeth Inc. over to him when the band broke up in 2002. The lawsuit was eventually dismissed and Ellefson rejoined MEGADETH in 2010.

Ellefson was in MEGADETH from the band's inception in 1983 to 2002, and again from 2010 until his latest exit.