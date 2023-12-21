Would TESLA's FRANK HANNON Be Open To One-Off Reunion With TOMMY SKEOCH and TROY LUCCKETTA? He Responds

In a new interview with Scott Itter of Dr. Music, TESLA guitarist Frank Hannon was asked if he would be open to reuniting with former members, drummer Troy Luccketta and guitarist Tommy Skeoch, for a couple of songs at a one-off show at some point in the future. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "If we planned the final show, like the last one night — this is gonna be it; this is the big ending party — personally, I'd probably be open to that. But going on the road, living on a bus and trying to rely on somebody for more than one show, I'm not… It's like being married and once you get divorced, you don't wanna be living with that divorced person again."

He continued: "I love those guys, man. I mean, they're great musicians and we've had many great experiences in the past. But, like I said, if there's like an event that's the grand finale 10 years from now, maybe, but I don't know. And I think Blabbermouth's gonna fucking have a field day with it."

Elaborating on his relationship with Troy and Tommy, Frank said: "I love Troy, man. Troy. Troy and I never had any real problems. I think things run their course and things get tough, man. And living on a bus is hard to do. If it was easy, everybody would do it, but let me tell you, it's not an easy thing to be on tour and to do what TESLA or any touring band does… And especially now. So it is what that is."

He added: "I wish nothing but the best for Troy and Tommy. And I'm glad to see Tommy's playing with BAD MARRIAGE and rocking out, man. I love watching Tommy and listening to him. He's a fucking great guitar player. I've always been a fan of his guitar playing."

In September 2021, Luccketta announced that he would "take a little time from the road" to spend with family and friends. He has since been replaced at TESLA's gigs by Steve Brown, the younger brother of former DOKKEN drummer Mick Brown.

Troy most recently discussed his absence from TESLA's gigs during a September 2022 interview with Tulsa Music Stream. Asked if he was still taking a break from the band, he said at the time: "I am. I'm on a bit of a break. Personally, there's a lot of things going on in my life that I'm… This thing that we do doesn't cater to families. So at the time that this had gone down and COVID and everything, it just really gave me some time to step back and kind of look at things.

"I'd been running hard with the band for 36 years," he continued. "And I love the guys and I love the band. I'm a fan and always will be. I've got nothing but praise for them. They gave me a great life and I think we all share in that."

Luccketta was also full of praise for his replacement in TESLA, saying: "He's a great, great drummer, a great person, a great guy. And we're not best of friends or anything, but I've always known Steve over the years and I always knew he was the right choice. I had him pegged out years ago before I even had to make the phone call. So it's perfect. It's really great because, if you think about it, it's a win-win. And I think it's even a breath of fresh air probably for the guys right now. And it's like having a new girlfriend [laughs] for a minute."

As for his future with TESLA, Troy said: "Will we ever play again together? I don't know if that will ever happen or not. I don't know what we will do moving down the road. But right now Steve is the drummer and it's his gig. And I'm happy for everybody. And I'm happy for me."

Skeoch left TESLA in 2006 and went on to receive treatment for substance-abuse issues. He has since been replaced by Dave Rude. Asked in an interview with SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" if he exited the group of his own accord or if he was asked to leave, Tommy said: "I was fired. I was getting fucked up and I was definitely in the wrong about a lot of stuff, and they put up with it for a long time. But at the same time, none of us were angels, and we put up with a lot of stuff from the other guys for a long time too, and they're still there. So I felt like a little scapegoated by the thing. And the other thing is they didn't want people — I guess for the benefit of my family, so it wouldn't look bad — they said, 'Tommy's just gonna spend time [with his family].' That's why nobody knows, and that's why you're asking this question. Everyone's confused on even what happened. Basically, I was fired. I was getting fucked up, and I kept fucking up, and I kept telling 'em I wouldn't, and I just couldn't stop."

Skeoch added that he accepts responsibility for the circumstances that led to his departure from TESLA. "I do, of course," he said. "But I also believe we put up with a lot of shit for a long time from almost every other guy in the band, and they're still there. So I don't know what's up with that; that's a little weird to me."

In August 2022, TESLA released a standalone single, "Time To Rock!" A year earlier, the band issued another new track called "Cold Blue Steel".

In September, TESLA released the official music video for its cover of AEROSMITH's "S.O.S. (Too Bad)". The song is a bonus track on TESLA's live album, "Full Throttle Live!", which arrived this past May. The LP includes the band's "Time To Rock!" single, plus other songs, all recorded in August 2022 at Full Throttle Saloon in Sturgis, South Dakota.

TESLA's debut album, 1986's "Mechanical Resonance", went platinum on the strength of the hits "Modern Day Cowboy" and "Little Suzi". The 1989 follow-up album, "The Great Radio Controversy", produced five hits, including "Heaven's Trail (No Way Out)" and "Love Song", which hit the pop Top Ten.