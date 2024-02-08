You Can Jam With Members Of RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, THE OFFSPRING And 311 At April 2024 'Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp'

Are you ready to turn your rock 'n' roll dreams into reality? Get ready for an unforgettable experience at Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp, set to take place April 18-21, 2024 in Los Angeles, where you will get to jam with Chad Smith of the RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, Kevin "Noodles" Wasserman from THE OFFSPRING and Nick Hexum of 311.

You will join a band mentored by one of Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp's rock star counselors, including Derek St. Holmes (TED NUGENT),Bruce Kulick (KISS),Todd Morse (THE OFFSPRING),Vinny Appice (BLACK SABBATH, DIO),Gary Hoey, Tommy Black (SCOTT WEILAND),Britt Lightning (camp musical director, VIXEN) and more.

"I am looking forward to jamming with the campers this April!" says Chad.

Spend four days jamming with rock stars playing hits from the RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, THE OFFSPRING and 311, including "Californication", "Otherside", "Tell Me Baby", "Suck My Kiss", "Aeroplane", "Higher Ground", "Under The Bridge", "Give It Away Now", "The Kids Aren't Alright", "Self Esteem", "Pretty Fly", "Original Prankster", "Million Miles Away", "Bad Habit", "Amber", "All Mixed Up", "Beautiful Disaster", "Love Song", "Down", "Come Original" and more.

Over the four days of camp, you will experience band rehearsals, jam sessions, masterclasses with rock stars, Q&A sessions, live performances and more. To cap it all off, you'll perform live in Hollywood on the Sunset Strip at the legendary Viper Room and at the iconic Whisky A Go Go, taking the stage with Chad Smith.

The camp is open to instrumentalists and vocalists of all skill and experience levels.

A few weeks prior to camp you will have a call with Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp's musical director to help learn about you to place you in a band that is perfect for you. Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp will send you a song list to start rehearsing, and before camp begins you will be connected with your rock star counselor and bandmates to start further preparing for your camp experience. You will not only come out of this camp a better musician, but will have one of the most amazing life experiences and leave with friends for a lifetime.

Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp is an inclusive environment where the passion for music takes center stage. You will leave with memories to last a lifetime, friendships forged in the fires of rock and roll, and skills that will elevate your musical journey.

For more information, visit www.rockcamp.com.

Now celebrating its 27th anniversary, Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp has become part of American popular culture — from a Mick Jagger cameo in "The Simpsons" to "Rock Camp – The Movie", a No. 1 documentary on iTunes with a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes chronicling once-in-a-lifetime experiences, Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp has built a tradition of extracting ordinary people from their daily lives and giving them the opportunity of a lifetime: to live out their dreams of performing with their musical heroes.

Past Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp mentors have included Alice Cooper, Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Joe Perry and Roger Daltrey, who said of his participation: "It's an amazing experience and it makes you remember where you came from."