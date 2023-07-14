  • facebook
You Can Now Get An ALICE COOPER License Plate For Your Arizona Vehicle

July 14, 2023

Alice Cooper's Solid Rock is among five new specialty license plates released by the Arizona Department Of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division.

In addition to more than 90 other speciality plates that can be viewed at azdot.gov/plates and ordered at azmvdnow.gov/plates, MVD now offers Alice Cooper's Solid Rock, Arizona Realtors Homes For All, Cancer Support For Families, Diné College Warriors and U.S. Army.

"We know that people who choose specialty license plates for their vehicles take pride in displaying their connection to these community organizations," MVD director Eric Jorgensen said. "MVD is pleased that we can partner with the various organizations dedicated to helping Arizonans."

Most specialty plates cost $25 each year. Of that amount, $17 goes to a designated charity or nonprofit group. During the fiscal year that ended June 30, sales of specialty plates contributed over $12 million for various causes and charities.

Specialty plates are authorized by the Arizona legislature and have been offered since 1989. Plate designs complete a review by ADOT and law enforcement. Personalization can be added for an additional $25 per year.

The Alice Cooper's Solid Rock speciality plate supports free art, music and dance programs for all youth at Alice Cooper's Solid Rock Teen Centers in Phoenix and Mesa. The designated $17 goes to provide a safe space for all teens ages 12-20 to spend time, receive positive mentorship and free music, art, dance, photography and recording studio lessons and opportunities.

"Arizona is known for great sunsets, cactus, the best Mexican food, monsoons and, now, an Alice Cooper specialty license plate," the legendary Arizona rocker said. "More importantly, this specialty plate will assist Solid Rock Teen Centers in providing free music, art and dance programs to all Arizona teenagers. We hope that many of my fellow Arizona neighbors will get this specialty plate for their cars and motorcycles to support teens in Arizona."

To view and order any specialty plate, please visit azmvdnow.gov.

