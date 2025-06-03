ZAKK SABBATH Announces Fall 2025 U.S. Tour, BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale

ZAKK SABBATH Announces Fall 2025 U.S. Tour, BLABBERMOUTH.NET PresaleJune 3, 2025
ZAKK SABBATH, the BLACK SABBATH tribute band featuring guitarist/vocalist Zakk Wylde (BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, OZZY OSBOURNE),bassist Robert "Blasko" Nicholson (OZZY OSBOURNE, ROB ZOMBIE) and drummer Joey Castillo (DANZIG, QUEEN OF THE STONE AGE),will embark on a U.S. tour in the fall of 2025.
Blasko, who recently rejoined ROB ZOMBIE, is not taking part in any of the current ZAKK SABBATH touring activities and is being replaced on the road by BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's John "JD" DeServio.
A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, June 4 at 2:00 p.m. ET and end on Thursday, June 5 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBMZS25" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, June 6 at 10 a.m. local time.
"American Winter Tour '25" dates:
Oct. 30 - Rancho Mirage, CA - The Show At Agua Caliente Resort & Casinos
Nov. 01 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades
Nov. 02 - Bend, OR - Midtown Ballroom
Nov. 04 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma
Nov. 05 - Billings, MT - Pub Station
Nov. 07 - Turtle Lake, WI - St. Croix Casino Turtle Lake Event Center
Nov. 08 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theatre AC
Nov. 09 - Urbana, IL - The Canopy Club
Nov. 11 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
Nov. 12 - West Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom
Nov. 14 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
Nov. 15 - Fort Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre
Nov. 16 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
Nov. 18 - Ann Arbor, MI - Michigan Theater
Nov. 19 - Johnstown, PA - Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center
Nov. 21 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Nov. 22 - Waterloo, NY - The Vine Showroom At Del Lago Casino
Nov. 23 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
Nov. 25 - Hampton, NH - Wally's
Nov. 26 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater
Nov. 28 - Charles Town, WV - The Event Center At Hollywood Casino
Nov. 29 - Atlantic City, NJ - Circus Maximus Theater At Caesars
Nov. 30 - Richmond, VA - The National
Dec. 02 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
Dec. 03 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall
Dec. 05 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues
Dec. 06 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
Dec. 07 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall
Dec. 09 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Midtown
Dec. 10 - Fort Worth, TX - Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall
Dec. 11 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater
Dec. 12 - Wichita, KS - Cotillion Ballroom
Dec. 14 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
Dec. 16 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues
Support acts:
BONFIRE - November 9 through December 16
USE YOUR ILLUSION - October 30 through November 8
DARK CHAPEL - all dates except October 30 and November 22
Last September, ZAKK SABBATH announced the release of "Greatest Riffs", a digital collection celebrating the iconic music of BLACK SABBATH and their legendary guitarist Tony Iommi. Featuring a handpicked selection of tracks, this release pays tribute to the band that defined heavy metal for generations.
Formed by Wylde in 2014, ZAKK SABBATH has brought the music of BLACK SABBATH to life through explosive live performances and recordings. For the first time, fans can enjoy "Greatest Riffs" on all major streaming platforms. This digital release brings together some of the most powerful and enduring songs from the ZAKK SABBATH albums "Vertigo" and "Doomed Forever Forever Doomed", previously only available in physical formats.
Zakk told Rolling Stone about performing SABBATH's classic material: "Going back to high-school keg parties, we'd be playing songs by RUSH, SABBATH, [Jimi] Hendrix, whatever [in a cover band], and one person would sing the RUSH stuff, someone could do THE DOORS, and I'd end up doing the SABBATH or Ozzy stuff. It's hilarious to me, because we were 17 years old playing keg parties at a friend's house and now I'm [57] years old and I'm still playing 'N.I.B.' and SABBATH songs at keg parties, except there's a couple more people."