ZAKK SABBATH Announces Fall 2025 U.S. Tour, BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale

ZAKK SABBATH, the BLACK SABBATH tribute band featuring guitarist/vocalist Zakk Wylde (BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, OZZY OSBOURNE),bassist Robert "Blasko" Nicholson (OZZY OSBOURNE, ROB ZOMBIE) and drummer Joey Castillo (DANZIG, QUEEN OF THE STONE AGE),will embark on a U.S. tour in the fall of 2025.

Blasko, who recently rejoined ROB ZOMBIE, is not taking part in any of the current ZAKK SABBATH touring activities and is being replaced on the road by BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's John "JD" DeServio.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, June 4 at 2:00 p.m. ET and end on Thursday, June 5 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBMZS25" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, June 6 at 10 a.m. local time.

"American Winter Tour '25" dates:

Oct. 30 - Rancho Mirage, CA - The Show At Agua Caliente Resort & Casinos

Nov. 01 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

Nov. 02 - Bend, OR - Midtown Ballroom

Nov. 04 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma

Nov. 05 - Billings, MT - Pub Station

Nov. 07 - Turtle Lake, WI - St. Croix Casino Turtle Lake Event Center

Nov. 08 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theatre AC

Nov. 09 - Urbana, IL - The Canopy Club

Nov. 11 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

Nov. 12 - West Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

Nov. 14 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

Nov. 15 - Fort Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre

Nov. 16 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

Nov. 18 - Ann Arbor, MI - Michigan Theater

Nov. 19 - Johnstown, PA - Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center

Nov. 21 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Nov. 22 - Waterloo, NY - The Vine Showroom At Del Lago Casino

Nov. 23 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

Nov. 25 - Hampton, NH - Wally's

Nov. 26 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

Nov. 28 - Charles Town, WV - The Event Center At Hollywood Casino

Nov. 29 - Atlantic City, NJ - Circus Maximus Theater At Caesars

Nov. 30 - Richmond, VA - The National

Dec. 02 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

Dec. 03 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

Dec. 05 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues

Dec. 06 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

Dec. 07 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

Dec. 09 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Midtown

Dec. 10 - Fort Worth, TX - Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall

Dec. 11 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater

Dec. 12 - Wichita, KS - Cotillion Ballroom

Dec. 14 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

Dec. 16 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues

Support acts:

BONFIRE - November 9 through December 16

USE YOUR ILLUSION - October 30 through November 8

DARK CHAPEL - all dates except October 30 and November 22

Last September, ZAKK SABBATH announced the release of "Greatest Riffs", a digital collection celebrating the iconic music of BLACK SABBATH and their legendary guitarist Tony Iommi. Featuring a handpicked selection of tracks, this release pays tribute to the band that defined heavy metal for generations.

Formed by Wylde in 2014, ZAKK SABBATH has brought the music of BLACK SABBATH to life through explosive live performances and recordings. For the first time, fans can enjoy "Greatest Riffs" on all major streaming platforms. This digital release brings together some of the most powerful and enduring songs from the ZAKK SABBATH albums "Vertigo" and "Doomed Forever Forever Doomed", previously only available in physical formats.

Zakk told Rolling Stone about performing SABBATH's classic material: "Going back to high-school keg parties, we'd be playing songs by RUSH, SABBATH, [Jimi] Hendrix, whatever [in a cover band], and one person would sing the RUSH stuff, someone could do THE DOORS, and I'd end up doing the SABBATH or Ozzy stuff. It's hilarious to me, because we were 17 years old playing keg parties at a friend's house and now I'm [57] years old and I'm still playing 'N.I.B.' and SABBATH songs at keg parties, except there's a couple more people."