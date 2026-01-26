ZAKK WYLDE Announces Acoustic Performance At Amoeba Hollywood

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY leader Zakk Wylde will play a solo acoustic mini-set and take part in a poster signing at Amoeba Hollywood on Wednesday, February 11 at 5 p.m.

Wylde will be previewing the upcoming BLACK LABEL SOCIETY album, "Engines Of Demolition", which will arrive on March 27 via MNRK Heavy. The follow-up to 2021's "Doom Crew Inc." contains 15 tracks, including the four previously released singles, "Name In Blood", "Broken And Blind", "The Gallows" and "Lord Humungus", as well as a tune titled "Ozzy's Song", which is an apparent tribute to Zakk's longtime bandmate, the iconic BLACK SABBATH singer Ozzy Osbourne.

* Tickets to attend the poster signing and get a photo with Zakk are available now with pre-purchase of the "Engines Of Demolition" LP in person at Amoeba Hollywood. Space is limited!

* With pre-purchase, you will receive a hard ticket for one person to attend the poster signing.

* Limit one ticket + poster per person.

* The performance is free and all-ages. No ticket is required to watch the show.

* Zakk will be signing the poster only. No outside or additional items will be possible.

* Amoeba staff will take a quick photo using fan phone or camera (no selfies).

* The poster will be given out on February 11, before the signing. Bring your Amoeba store receipt + ticket to pick up your poster and attend the signing.

* Pre-purchased albums will be available for pickup beginning March 27 in store at Amoeba Hollywood with proof of purchase. Keep your store receipt and event ticket.

Wylde formed BLACK LABEL SOCIETY in 1998 and has kept the band busy in between touring and recording with Ozzy Osbourne, whose backing group he first joined nearly four decades ago.

A charismatic heavy metal marauder recognized worldwide as a living legend, Wylde rose to prominence when Ozzy chose him as his loyal axeman, based on a cassette he mailed in as a teen. Guitar World put Zakk on the magazine's cover more than a dozen times in recognition of his work on multiplatinum albums by the icon he called "the Boss" and more than two decades of music made by BLS.

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY quickly became a touring juggernaut and has gone on to release nearly a dozen successful studio albums which have sold more than a couple of million copies in total.

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's "Order Of The Black" (2010) and "Catacombs Of The Black Vatican" (2014) both broke into the top five on the hard rock album charts.

Since first joining Ozzy, Zakk had played on all of the BLACK SABBATH singer's solo albums except for 2020's "Ordinary Man", including such classic efforts as "No More Tears" (1991),"Ozzmosis" (1995) and "Black Rain" (2007).

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY is:

Zakk Wylde - vocals, guitar, piano

John "JD" DeServio - bass

Jeff Fabb - drums

Dario Lorina - guitar