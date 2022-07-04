ZAKK WYLDE Says 'It Was A Blast' To Play On OZZY OSBOURNE's 'Slammin'' New Album 'Patient Number 9'

Zakk Wylde has praised the new Ozzy Osbourne album and speculated on the possibility of further work with his PRIDE & GLORY outfit.

Speaking to Eonmusic ahead of BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's appearance at last month's Download festival in the United Kingdom, Zakk said about Ozzy's "Patient Number 9" LP: "The album is slammin'. Him and Andrew [Watt, producer] wrote the record. The stuff's slammin', and then Ozzy's singing great, and I get to put my little fiddly-diddly bits all over it."

Regarding how he recorded his parts for "Patient Number 9", Wylde said; "Actually, Andrew came up to the Black Vatican, my studio, just going over certain parts where Andrew was, like, 'No, Zakk. I did it like this,' or whatever. So, yeah, it was a blast."

Wylde went on to talk about the host of legendary figures that also make appearances on the record.

"Being on an album with Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck and Lord Iommi [Tony Iommi], I mean, if you would have told me when I was 15 years old that I'm going to be on a record with Ozzy, Tony Iommi, Jeff Beck and Eric Clapton, I would have been, 'Forget it. Lights out.' It's a huge honor, man."

Zakk also touched upon PRIDE & GLORY, his Southern rock side project which released just one album in 1994. He said; "We had a great time making that record with Jamo [James LoMenzo, bass] and Father Brian [Brian Tichy] over there, so no, it was a blast. We had a great time making that record, and the tour was fun on that thing, but sadly we ran our of beer funds, and that was the end. It was like, we had to go home."

Eonmusic then took the opportunity to ask as to whether PRIDE & GLORY was ever likely to come back. "Yeah, we could always do that," Zakk said. "I mean, Jamo's playing with MEGADETH now, Father Brian's with THE DEAD DAISIES. Yeah, we're still all buddies, so there's no reason why we couldn't do it. Just go up to the Vatican [studio], and we could even make another record, let alone, or just tour on the one that we did, you know what I mean? So yeah, we could always do that."

PRIDE & GLORY's self-titled album was reissued in 2019. The all-new picture disc version contained five new bonus tracks via a download card: "The Wizard" (BLACK SABBATH cover),"Torn And Tattered", "In My Time Of Dyin'" (LED ZEPPELIN cover),"The Hammer & The Nail" and "Come Together" (THE BEATLES cover).

"Patient Number 9" will be released on September 9 via Epic.

Photo credit: Mark Weiss Photography