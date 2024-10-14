ZAKK WYLDE To Miss Remaining Dates On 2024 'Experience Hendrix' Tour

Due to unavoidable scheduling conflicts, Zakk Wylde will be unable to perform at the remaining dates of the "Experience Hendrix" tour, the all-star tribute to guitar legend Jimi Hendrix. This is due to his inclusion in the upcoming performance honoring Ozzy Osbourne's induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

The affected tour dates are as follows:

Oct. 15 - Nashville TN - Ryman Auditorium

Oct. 16 - Evans GA - Columbia Country Performing Arts Center

Oct. 17 - Clearwater FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

Oct. 18 - Pompano Beach FL - Pompano Beach Amphitheater

Oct. 19 – St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheater

The "Experience Hendrix" tour organizers say in a statement: "We apologize to fans for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding as Zakk takes part in this momentous occasion. All other scheduled performances on the 'Experience Hendrix' tour will continue as planned."

The "Experience Hendrix" tour kicked off its first outing in five years on September 19 at the Paramount in Hendrix's hometown of Seattle.

While there was a one-off event date in Austin, Texas in 2022, the last full-fledged (pre-pandemic) "Experience Hendrix" tour took place in 2019.

The concept for the "Experience Hendrix" tour dates back more than 25 years; what started as a single concert at San Diego's Street Scene in 2001 and 2002 expanded by 2004 into a full-fledged national tour. This year's outing marks the 20th anniversary of the "Experience Hendrix" tour. This year's tour bring the music of Jimi Hendrix to audiences in the Pacific Northwest, California, Nevada, Arizona New Mexico and eastward through Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Tennessee concluding in Georgia and Florida.

The tour presents a host of great artists collaborating and interpreting Hendrix's legendary songs as part of a powerhouse, three-hour concert experience. The wide range of multi-generational artists who participate in a reflection of the ecumenicism of Jimi Hendrix's classic repertoire and the diversity of those whose lives have been indelibly affected by his music. Kenny Wayne Shepherd is one of the major players in forthcoming edition of the "Experience Hendrix" tour and a veteran of previous "Experience Hendrix" outings.

Shepherd, a five-time Grammy nominee and recipient of two Billboard Music Awards, commented: "I'm excited to rejoin the 'Experience Hendrix' tour this year. It's always been a great tour with exceptional artists honoring Jimi Hendrix, the greatest guitar player of all time, and his amazing and expansive catalog of songs. Being able to do a tour with friends always makes for a great time and this show is not to be missed."

Other notable artists who are part of the tour this time out include the legendary blues icon Taj Mahal, Zakk Wylde, founder of BLACK LABEL SOCIETY and most recently part of the reformed PANTERA, Mississippi-born blues wunderkind Christone "Kingfish" Ingram who is both a Grammy Award winner and was named Contemporary "Blues Male Artist Of The Year" at least year's Blues Music Awards, guitar greats Eric Johnson and Dweezil Zappa, Mato Nanji from INDIGENOUS, Calvin Cooke and Chuck Campbell of the SLIDE BROTHERS, standard bearers of the "sacred steel" musical tradition, and vocalist Henri Brown. Participating artists vary for performance dates so "Experience Hendrix" concert goers are encouraged to visit experiencehendrixtour.com for specifics about each of the tour stops.

This year's tour will also present a host of rising stars including Texas born and raised blues sensation Ally Venable, who headlined the 60-date "European Blues Caravan" tour when she was just 20 years old, vocalist Dylan Triplett, Seattle guitarist Ayron Jones, young Brazilian blues rock guitarist Arthur Menezes and 20-year-old Mathias Lattin, winner of the Blues Foundation's 2023 International Blues Challenge. Other artists joining the tour for select dates include Blues Music Award winner Samantha Fish and Stanley Jordan, the noted jazz guitarist who is an exponent of the two-handed tapping technique. Beyond these artists, special guests will drop in over the course of the tour. These include country music sensation Hunter Hayes, legendary DOORS guitarist Robby Krieger and many others to be announced.

The 2024 "Experience Hendrix" tour is sponsored by Marshall, Fender, Dunlop, Hal Leonard, JMH Productions, Experience Hendrix and Authentic Hendrix. Marshall amps have long been associated with Jimi Hendrix and were his amplifiers of choice during his career. Fender is now celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Fender Stratocaster, the guitar most often associated with Jimi Hendrix. Dunlop makers of gear and accessories, recently launched line of Authentic Hendrix '68 Shrine Series of stomp boxes/effects pedals while Hal Leonard, the world's largest print music publisher, has long had an association with Experience Hendrix, L.L.C.