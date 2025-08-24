ZOË M. FEDEROFF Abruptly Exits CRADLE OF FILTH Mid-Tour 'For Personal Reasons'

Zoë M. Federoff has announced her exit from CRADLE OF FILTH.

The 33-year-old Federoff, who joined CRADLE OF FILTH in 2022 as the band's female vocalist and keyboardist, released the following statement earlier today (Sunday, August 24) via social media: "It is with deep regret I share that for personal reasons I am unable to continue this tour and continue in general with CRADLE OF FILTH.

"Please respect my privacy and my family's privacy. I will answer no further questions. Be kind to my successor. I wish her and my now former bandmates well.

"At least, like Roy Khan said over a decade ago, God was there after all.

"Yours, Zoe".

CRADLE OF FILTH kicked off a 13-date Latin American tour on August 21 in Limeira, Brazil and performed in São Paulo, Brazil on Saturday, August 23. The band is scheduled to play in Buenos Aires, Argentina tonight (Sunday, August 24).

Federoff married CRADLE OF FILTH guitarist Marek "Ashok" Šmerda this past January in her hometown of Tucson, Arizona.

When Federoff announced her engagement to the 50-year-old Šmerda a year and a half ago, she took to her social media to clear up a few rumors, writing in part: "I never knew Ashok before I joined COF. He had nothing to do with me coming on board.

"We have no plans to leave COF as we truly enjoy working together, not to mention working with several of our closest friends. Dani has been the greatest and most supportive leader possible when it comes to our engagement.

"We remain happily committed to his team in COF."

Federoff is an American vocalist and songwriter from Tucson, Arizona, where she still resides with her daughter and husband. She began her formal training in classical vocals at the University Of Findlay in Ohio and additionally studied under NIGHTWISH vocalist Floor Jansen. She released her first two albums in 2013 and 2017 with gothic/power metal band INSATIA. Feeling restricted by the scope of the project, in 2017 she cofounded international symphonic metal band CATALYST CRIME with XANDRIA drummer Gerit Lamm, with a lineup including Jonah Weingarten of PYRAMAZE, Canadian guitarist Kaelen Sarakinis, American guitarist Chena Roxx, as well as the unexpected addition of her own father, Matt Federoff, on bass. Zoe credits her love of metal and live performance to her father and sees working with him professionally as one of the greatest achievements of her career.

In addition to her own bands, Zoë has guested as a vocalist for ATROCITY and THE VIVALDI METAL PROJECT. She has also written and edited lyrics for numerous bands, including SERENITY and CONFIDENTIAL. In her spare time, she enjoys being a hiker, book collector and political campaign professional. She is also an active advocate for public education, having been a classroom teacher and student mentor.

CRADLE OF FILTH's 14th studio album, "The Screaming Of The Valkyries", was released in March via Napalm Records.