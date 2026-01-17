ZOLTAN BATHORY: FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Has 'About 25-ish Songs' In The Works For Upcoming Tenth Studio Album

In a new interview with longtime radio host Abe Kanan of Audacy, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH guitarist Zoltan Bathory was asked about the progress of the songwriting and recording sessions for the band's upcoming follow-up to its ninth studio album, "AfterLife", which came out in 2022. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's always bits and pieces in the vault, so that's kind of, like, when you have ideas… Today's technology allows you to just grab whatever you want, and it's in a pretty decent quality, usable quality, basically. So, we've been capturing things, ideas and this and that. And right now — I just went through the folder of what we have, [and] we have about 25-ish songs that eventually are gonna get chopped down to the ones that gonna make it. But that's where we are. Maybe two or three of them have vocals on it already, to some degree. So, we're working on it. And this is still the demoing phase, kind of. Actually, I don't even say 'demo', because we don't really demo [music]. That's what I meant by technology is there now that you can start recording and it's keepers [for the album]. But we are going to the proper studio probably somewhere in February."

As for the musical direction of the new FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH material, Zoltan said: "The new record has a little bit of this soundtrack quality. The songs that we are writing, almost all of them has a little bit of that. It was actually sort of a goal to kind of… We don't wanna write a concept album, but it has a little bit of a soundtracky vibe to it."

Earlier this month, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH announced the first leg of its 2026-2027 world tour. Produced by Live Nation, the massive 48-city trek will kick off on Monday, July 20 at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey and wraps up on Friday, October 23 at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia. Platinum-certified outlaw country musician Cody Jinks will join the tour as special guest and will promote his current album, "In My Blood". The tour lineup will be rounded out by EVA UNDER FIRE, which has earned critical acclaim and will release a new album, "Villainous", in 2026.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's 20th-anniversary world tour will showcase new material from the band's upcoming tenth studio album alongside the anthems that defined a generation of fans. Additional international tour dates will be announced following the North American leg.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's current albums, "Best Of - Volume 1" and "Best Of - Volume 2", feature newly re-recorded versions of the band's biggest hits, including the No. 1 single "I Refuse" featuring IN THIS MOMENT's Maria Brink ("Volume 1") and No. 1 single "The End" featuring BABYMETAL ("Volume 2"). "The End" reached No. 1 on the Japanese iTunes Metal chart and No. 18 on the Japanese all-genres chart, marking a major milestone for an international rock release. In the U.S., the song made history as the first track featuring Japanese lyrics to chart at rock radio, ultimately reaching No. 1. Both albums were created in response to the sale of the band's original masters, a decision made without their knowledge or opportunity to reclaim them.