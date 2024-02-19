Hammerheart

01. Intro VI VI VI

02. Amityville's Horror

03. That Which Lurks Below The Sea

04. Under The Hanging Tree

05. Nowhere to Hyde

06. Blood Moon Lycanthropy

07. Gods Of Crimson Cullings

08. Coupe De Poudre

09. Madame Laveau (Voodoo Queen)

VINCENT CROWLEY is best known for the three decades he was the ringleader of the blasphemous blackened death metal beast ACHERON, and from that band's ashes, he has emerged with this, his eponymous project. He's even made his mark in the pop cultural sphere, having appeared several times on popular evangelist Bob Larson's radio show not long after the Satanic Panic.

VINCENT CROWLEY, the band, is a vastly different expression than ACHERON was. Following 2021's appropriately titled debut "Beyond Acheron", "Anthology Of Horror" displays Crowley and his cohorts continuing to champion his passion for classic heavy metal, not surprisingly filtered through his unshakable blackened death metal core. Crowley, once a reverend in the Church of Satan, crafts musical and lyrical horror stories, in the vein of KING DIAMOND, on this sophomore release. Ghoulish tales run rampant here, evident early with "Amityville's Horror", an eighties-tinged rager that derives influence from an obvious source. The song is demonic and catchy before an up-tempo surge takes hold.

CROWLEY maintains the same lineup he had with the debut, adding bassist Tim Wilson, which gives him the opportunity to devote himself entirely to vocals. His singing throughout the release is even more malevolent and creepy than typical. Sinister and slithering energy, led by Crowley's commanding voice, lays the foundation for the tension building and majestic release on "Gods Of Crimson Cullings", highlighting Crowley's penchant for bold, epic delivery. Elsewhere, "Nowhere To Hyde", an obvious reference to Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, drives forth with rabid guitars, confident percussion and malevolent vocal work. As a whole, "Anthology Of Horror" is a tasteful and dramatic slab of slower death metal fused with traditional heavy metal, in the vein of ACHERON's doom-laden material.

It's unfortunate that ACHERON is no longer around as it seemed as though the unique, devilish band had more to express, but Crowley's arguably more at home with this band, which gives him a platform to express his love of horror and classic heavy metal. His tenacity and artistic ambition are awe-inspiring, and "Anthology Of Horror" is an effort that could only exist with seasoned musicians who have held onto their youthful excitement for all that is metal.