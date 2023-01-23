  • facebook
URIAH HEEP

Chaos & Colour

Silver Lining
rating icon 8.5 / 10

Track listing:

01. Save Me Tonight
02. Silver Sunlight
03. Hail the Sunrise
04. Age of Changes*
05. Hurricane
06. One Nation, One Sun
07. Golden Light
08. You'll Never Be Alone
09. Fly Like An Eagle
10. Freedom to Be Free
11. Closer to Your Dreams*
12. Save Me Tonight (Demo)**

* CD and digital only
** Deluxe CD only

With more than 50 years together as a band, URIAH HEEP certainly know how to make a rock record. The longstanding English rock band are riding high on the release of their latest album, "Chaos & Colour", which marks their 25th studio album.

URIAH HEEP started working on "Chaos & Colour" during the pandemic, when the world was shut down and music was confined to Zoom jams and remote recording sessions. Inspired by this bizarre and chaotic period, Mick Box and company channeled their frustration into an album of classic rock songs, complete with complex harmonies and the band's trademark keyboards.

Recording sessions for "Chaos & Colour" took place at London 's Chapel Studios during the summer of 2021, when restrictions were lifted. Once again, the band found themselves working with producer Jay Ruston, a staple in the rock and metal world who has worked with the likes of ANTHRAX and COREY TAYLOR.

"Chaos & Colour" opens with "Save Me Tonight", an all-out rock jam, bursting with thick guitars and lots of rhythmic swagger. Lyrically, the song, which is a collaboration with Jeff Scott Solo, is about the frustration of living through the pandemic and surviving mentally and emotionally the past several years. "Silver Sunlight" follows, bringing a dark and strong guitar groove. Lead vocalist Bernie Shaw sounds incredibly powerful here, with vocals that cut right through the heavy instrumental backings.

From there, songs such as "Hail the Sunrise" and "Age of Changes" continue, offering the keyboard-heavy approach for which URIAH HEEP are known. Sweet, smooth harmonies also abound here, offering a very melodic collection of songs.

For those who love their rock, well, classic, "Hurricane" is a high point of the album. The track has a driving guitar riff and radio-friendly approach that makes it sound like it could have been a No. 1 hit in the 1980s. "Chaos & Colour" takes a step back with "One Nation, One Sun", a piano-based power ballad with Shaw pondering about the spirit of redemption and finding a unified purpose in this life. "Fly Like an Eagle" is a hard rock number with teeth and grind, offering psychedelic keys and almost ALICE IN CHAINS-esque dissonant harmonies. "Closer to Your Dreams" closes out the set, bringing an upbeat, head-bopping hard rock number that leaves the listener wanting more.

On "Chaos & Colour", URIAH HEEP don't reinvent the wheel, but they do perhaps perfect it, churning out a timeless collection of 11 hard rock songs that perfectly fit the band's character and brand. "Chaos & Colour" simply demands respect, as it harkens back to the band's greatness of yesteryear and pulls them forward triumphantly to today.

Author: Anne Erickson
