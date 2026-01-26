THERION

Con Orquesta

Napalm

Track listing:

CD 1

01. The Blood of Kingu

02. The Ruler of Tamag

03. The Birth of Venus Illegitima

04. Tuonela

05. Twilight of the Gods

06. Mon Amour mon Ami

07. La Maritza

08. Via Nocturna

09. Asgård

10. Draconian Trilogy

CD 2

01. Ginnungagap

02. Ten Courts of Diyu

03. Litany of the Fallen

04. Siren of the Woods

05. Son of the Staves of Time

06. Lemuria

07. Sitra Ahra

08. Quetzalcoatl

09. The Rise of Sodom and Gomorrah

10. To Mega Therion

Blu Ray/DVD

01. The Blood of Kingu

02. The Ruler of Tamag

03. The Birth of Venus Illegitima

04. Tuonela

05. Twilight of the Gods

06. Mon Amour mon Ami

07. La Maritza

08. Via Nocturna

09. Asgård

10. Draconian Trilogy

11. Ginnungagap

12. Ten Courts of Diyu

13. Litany of the Fallen

14. Siren of the Woods

15. Son of the Staves of Time

16. Lemuria

17. Sitra Ahra

18. Quetzalcoatl

19. The Rise of Sodom and Gomorrah

20. To Mega Therion

21. Bonus Material: Rehearsal

Swedish symphonic metal stalwarts THERION have been swinging the axe for nearly 40 years, during which time they've released several live albums. Most notable of those live efforts was 2009's "The Miskolc Experience", which documented the band performing its own material as well as covers of classical works alongside a full choir and orchestra at a Hungarian opera festival two years prior. Nearly two decades later, in front of a sold-out crowd in Mexico City in 2024, the band embarked upon a similar endeavor. With "Con Orquesta", THERION teamed up with the Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de México, to reimagine their best work, taking the already ambitious and extravagant music to soaring, new heights. "Con Orquesta" is a winner because it is much more than a collection of THERION songs aided by a tacked-on orchestra that merely mimicked the core, underlying music. Founding member and main man Christofer Johnsson invited Mexican conductor Rodrigo Cadet and composer Bernardo Lorentze to reinterpret THERION songs, add intros, interludes and new arrangements through an orchestra's lens. Given a long, loose leash and extensive creative license, the Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de México's cultural identity and character inevitably shines through, and its inherent passionate flair bounces back and forth with the energetic and interactive audience. The release also serves as a career-spanning "best of," scraping across the Swedes' catalogue including numerous "hits." Amongst the album's 20 tracks — never mind the additional, bonus rehearsal material — are favorites like "The Blood of Kingu". The song opens as though it was the score of "The Mummy" before driving forward with traditional metal majesty that's deliciously theatrical on all fronts, augmented especially with the operatic vocal talents of Thomas Vikström, Rosalia Sairem and the seemingly inhuman Lori Lewis. Elsewhere, "Son of the Staves of Time" is an epic blend of orchestra with the most dramatic flavors of WHITESNAKE and SCORPIONS, and "Lemuria", pulled from the 2004 album of the same name, subtly moves forward with a lulling, Latin-flavored bounce. The Swedes have come a long way since their early death metal days. Christofer Johnsson, who has worked with dozens of musicians under the THERION moniker, was long ago joined by members of ENTOMBED, DISMEMBER and CREMATORY. Now, evidenced on "Con Orquesta", the band confidently crafts a diverse collage of heavy metal, symphonic metal, doom and so much more to the backdrop of elaborate stage sets, blinding lights and flames. This is essential and mandatory as a stand-alone release for longtime fans. THERION continues to age like a fine wine. <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>