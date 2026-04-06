Century Media

01. DENIAL

02. GASOLINE

03. POINT OF VIEW

04. FIND ANOTHER WAY

05. CUT THE LIES

06. BREAK IT AWAY

07. SET IN FLOW

08. WHAT YOU WANTED

09. IDOLS

10. REVERIE

11. EDGE OF FOREVER

12. SETTING SUN

By now, AS EVERYTHING UNFOLDS is more than known in the metalcore scene. With 30 million streams, appearances at Download Festival and Graspop and an impressive touring résumé alongside bands such as ELECTRIC CALLBOY and BURY TOMORROW, they've carved out their spot in this populated musical genre.

Frontwoman Charlie Rolfe makes you pay attention. She moves through each track fearless strength and dynamic vocals, one moment delivering guttural growls and the next floating into clean melodies that stick in your head long after the song ends. It's a balancing act that not many can pull off without feeling calculated, but she makes it feel effortless, like she's letting the music breathe and you're lucky enough to ride along.

Now, AS EVERYTHING UNFOLDS is back with their third studio album, "DID YOU ASK TO BE SET FREE?", which leans into the intensity fans already love while digging deeper into personal, emotional terrain. The title comes from "SET IN FLOW"'s lyrics, and sets the tone for a record that feels like a conversation with the band. Sometimes Rolfe is screaming, sometimes whispering, but she always comes off as real and powerful.

One standout, "WHAT YOU WANTED", features BURY TOMORROW's Dani Winter-Bates, who the band got to know in the business and on the road. It's the kind of track that feels built to deliver to a screaming crowd, fists raised on a hot summer festival day. Then there's "Gasoline", which sneaks in a vibe that's very PARAMORE, almost like Hayley Williams fronting a darker, heavier riff. Rolfe taps into that same blend of fiery attitude and melodic punch, letting the track go between sing-along hooks and full-throttle intensity.

"CUT THE LIES" goes a slightly more melodic way, but it still has force and bite, while "SET IN FLOW" is a total rager, featuring death metal screams and gut-punching riffs. "SETTING SUN" closes out the album with one of the most radio-friendly songs on the set, showing off Rolfe's clean vocals and melodic lines.

"DID YOU ASK TO BE SET FREE?" is hard, raw and unflinching, but it's also well-written and totally thought out. From bruising riffs to soaring melodies, AS EVERYTHING UNFOLDS prove they're not just surviving the scene. They're owning it.