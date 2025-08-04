Atlantic

01. Fallen Star

02. Everest

03. Shiver

04. Like A Woman Can

05. Rain Your Blood On Me

06. Darkness Always Wins

07. Gather The Lambs

08. WATCH OUT!

09. Broken Doll

10. K-I-L-L-I-N-G

11. I Gave You Everything

12. How Will You Remember Me?

It would not be hyperbole to say that Lzzy Hale of HALESTORM is the Joan Jett of her generation. As with Jett, Hale has really led the pack when it comes to female guitarists in the 2000s. Of course, there are many more women in rock and metal now than there were during Jett's era, but Hale has stood where others haven't. Most recently, she was the sole female frontwoman performing at Ozzy Osbourne's final show with BLACK SABBATH and his solo band, the "Back to the Beginning" concert.

Hale is truly a trailblazer in heavy music, and she continues to stay at the top of the rock charts by consistently releasing new material. Now, HALESTORM are back with their sixth studio album, "Everest".

Of course, HALESTORM isn't just Lzzy. She's joined by her brother, drummer Arejay, as well as guitarist Joe Hottinger and bass player Josh Smith on "Everest". While the modern rock genre isn't known for highlighting individuals, this record shows off each player's skills and passion for their instrument, which makes for a special listen.

While HALESTORM are known for their guitar-heavy hard rock, it's refreshing to hear them show off a different side on "Everest". Notably, single "Darkness Always Wins" starts off as a subtle ballad that highlights Lzzy's airy vocals, and it's different to hear her singing in this way instead of her usual, full-throttle belting. The song swells into a hard rock anthem, making it a very dynamic listen. Other songs that display HALESTORM's softer side include the emotive "Fallen Star" and reflective "How Will You Remember Me?"

Those who like the heavier side of HALESTORM won't be disappointed, as songs such as "Rain Your Blood On Me" and "Gather The Lambs" offer full-throttle guitaris. Elsewhere, "Broken Doll" has a grungy vibe in the vein of HOLE or NIRVANA, as Lzzy sings about a fallen relationship.

On "Everest", Hale and her band show why they continue to dominate active rock radio: They write really great rock 'n' roll songs that don't fit neatly into any category, and those songs are catchy and fun. There's no doubt that Hale and HALESTORM will be at the center of attention in rock music for as long as they want to reign supreme.