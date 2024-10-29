  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

POWERFLO

Gorilla Warfare

New Damage
rating icon 8 / 10

Track listing:

01. I'm A Killer
02. You Ain't My Judge
03. Gorilla Warfare
04. War Machine
05. The Wrong One
06. Head Strong
07. Isolation
08. Big Dog
09. Fuck 'Em All
10. Drinkin' Beer And Getting' Loud

When he isn't otherwise engaged with the London Symphony Orchestra, CYPRESS HILL legend Sen Dog is frontman with POWERFLO, a magnificent throwback to the early days of rap-metal, with former and current members of BIOHAZARD, FEAR FACTORY and VIO-LENCE serving up the thuggish riffs and concrete-clad punk rock fury. "Gorilla Warfare" is the follow-up to 2017's self-titled debut, which enabled the band to share stages with BODY COUNT and P.O.D. and introduce Sen Dog's ruckus-inciting, street-metal alter ego to the world. It sounds, as the title suggests, like a large number of testosterone-guzzling gorillas kicking the living shit out of each other, but with the gritty discipline of the tightest hardcore bands powering the whole riotous enterprise along. In truth, guitarist Billy Graziadei and bassist Christian Olde Wolbers are confirmed masters of this much-maligned art form, and "Gorilla Warfare" is so obviously badass that it hardly seems worth mentioning. "You still can't fuck with me!" bellows the veteran MC on more than one occasion, summing the whole thing up perfectly. Other bands play at this stuff. POWERFLO live it.

The biggest evolutionary step being made here is that POWERFLO are measurably heavier now than seven years ago. Songs like "I'm A Killer", "You Ain't My Judge" and "Head Strong" are taut with militant, heavy metal intent, secure in a sweet spot between SUICIDAL TENDENCIES West Coast swagger and SEPULTURA's concrete juggernaut. The title track comes close to all-out thrash insanity, but the tightness of the underlying groove keeps everything squarely on the rails. Elsewhere, frenzied exercises in punk rock rabble-rousing like "War Machine" and "The Wrong One" throw raucous gang vocals and old-school street punk hooks into the mix. Aggressive and sonically sharp enough to avoid accusations of nostalgia, the best moments here will make metalheads of a certain age pine for the days when bands like this were fresh and original. Thanks in part to the pedigrees of those involved, "Gorilla Warfare" oozes authenticity and plainly gives no fucks whatsoever about any kind of critical response. The hybrid is the point: metal, punk and hip-hop coming together in a celebration of controlled chaos.

"Isolation" is a savage bolt of lurching, metallic hardcore; "Big Dog" blends Sen Dog's rapid-fire raps with spiky thrash and a bruising, nu-metal pulse; and "Fuck 'Em All" puts POWERFLO's manifesto down for posterity, in an uproarious display of sinewy, pumped-up ignorance and positive energy. And just in case anyone is struggling to work out what's going on here, "Drinkin' Beer And Gettin' Loud" is a rumbling, upbeat paean to the party that brings a little boogie to the beatdown. Throughout it all, Sen Dog is the consummate, not-to-be-fucked with hardcore frontman, with designs on the world's mosh pits. Old-school gorillas on the warpath. What's not to like?

Author: Dom Lawson
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).