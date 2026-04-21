Pure Noise

1. VIDA NUEVA

2. KICKBOXER

3. HOUSE OF CARDS

4. HEAVEN SENT

5. BLEED

6. BREAK THESE CHAINS

7. BESO DE LA MUERTE

8. SWAN DIVA

9. SPEAKING IN TONGUES

10. AFTERLIFE

11. REAP WHAT YOU SOW

12. ETERNAL WAR

THE AMITY AFFLICTION have always been emotionally honest with their music, and that's not changing. Over the years, the Australian melodic metalcore outfit has built a global following on raw authenticity, massive riffs and melodies that soar while carrying a weight you can feel in your heart. The band's songs have always arrived like a comforting musical message to anyone who's struggled with grief, rage, addiction or thoughts that are too heavy to say out loud.

Frontman Joel Birch is at the heart of that honesty, and on the band's new album, "House of Cards", his personal struggles really stand out. Since 2023's "Not Without My Ghosts", he lost a close friend to cancer, his mother passed away after a lifetime of neglect and a change in lineup for the band. However, that did not stop this band. Alongside longtime guitarist and producer Dan Brown, drummer Joe Longobardi, and new bassist and vocalist Jonathan Reeves, THE AMITY AFFLICTION channeled all that turmoil into art.

The result, "House of Cards", is bombastic and fearless. "VIDA NUEVA" opens the set with a dramatic noise-metal piece, offering gothic keyboards, eerie synths and crushing guitars. Then, "KICKBOXER" cuts in with brutal rhythms and walls of guitars amid Reeves's death metal growls. It's among the heaviest songs THE AMITY AFFLICTION have released to date.

Elsewhere, tracks such as "HEAVEN SENT", "BLEED" and "SWAN DRIVE" balance crushing weight with soaring melody and have a slight radio-friendly flair without compromising. "REAP WHAT YOU SOW" is an interesting track, because it starts with a galloping, dance-friendly vibe but quickly turns into a death metal anthem with fiery growls.

"House of Cards" comes from a band that's comfortable in their own skin for the first time in a long while. It's explosive, defiant and smart without being self-indulgent. Every riff, every scream and every melodic line on "House of Cards" feels purposeful, and that makes this album feel carefully crafted.

After more than two decades, THE AMITY AFFLICTION aren't trying to prove anything. With "House of Cards"THE AMITY AFFLICTION show that they are more vital, stronger, sharper, hitting harder and connecting more deeply than ever.