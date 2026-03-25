Metalville

01. Pentagram

02. We Are What We Are

03. We Will Rock

04. The Lion's Trial

05. Baptized In Blood

06. Live Forever

07. Chain Child

08. Another Desire

09. Run For Your Life

Adored by metalheads of a certain age, LION'S SHARE's self-titled 1994 debut was one of the strongest melodic metal records of that decade. Tours with some big metal names followed, including MOTÖRHEAD, DIO and MANOWAR, but the Swedes never truly capitalized on their initial rush of acclaim, and spent the next decade battling the law of diminishing returns, moving from label to label and never quite receiving the attention their excellent music deserved. Albums like "Emotional Coma" (2007) and "Dark Hours" (2009) were strong enough, but founder and guitarist Lars Chriss had become a perennial cult figure, plugging doggedly away on the fringes of a power metal scene that never quite took the bait. A duo since 2017, with Chriss joined by powerhouse vocalist Nils Patrik Johansson (best known for his work with ASTRAL DOORS),LION'S SHARE have spent the last decade releasing a series of well-received digital singles, with the faint promise of a new album propelling them forward. Finally, after an interminable wait, "Inferno" has arrived. Maybe now, the Swedes' self-evident mastery of their chosen form will be acknowledged, because this is a fantastic comeback.

Admittedly, with eight of these nine songs having already been released, "Inferno" can hardly be considered an entirely fresh proposition. But by putting these songs together and presenting them in the most impactful and dynamic form possible, LION'S SHARE have conjured a full-length record that should prove a highly effective reintroduction to their timeless, tumultuous sound. Rooted in old-school tradition, but never sounding less than contemporary, "Inferno" kicks ass. The opening "Pentagram" sets the scene, with plenty of up-to-date crunch powering the riffs and energy levels firmly in the red. This is the classic metal of Dio and Tony Martin-era BLACK SABBATH, reworked for new (and old) generations and performed with the kind of gritty, forthright passion that informs all of the best heavy music. The production is polished but avowedly "real", and Chriss's songwriting is sharp and punchy. In truth, there is nothing here that any diehard trad metal could object to, and plenty that hits the target with a brutish flourish. "We Are What We Are" is an act of pure metal simplicity, with riffs that straddle eras and vocals from Johansson that will take the first few layers of paint off the walls. "We Will Rock" is a not-too-distant cousin of DIO's "We Rock", with a hell-for-leather gait that is utterly infectious. "The Lion's Trial" is grandiose and supremely catchy, with none-too-subtle shades of SABBATH's "Headless Cross" but with a strong enough identity to stand its ground. LION'S SHARE wear their influences like a badge of honor, and it is undeniably thrilling to hear such old-school material being blasted out with this much vim and vigor. From the darkly ornate "Baptized In Blood" to the melancholy battery of "Another Desire" and the sprawling, grandiloquent "Run For Your Life", "Inferno" is full of refined and rambunctious songs that crackle with commitment to a noble, musical cause.

If you love heavy metal with big tunes and a never-say-die attitude, this will swiftly become essential listening. "Inferno" is a fiery return to action for some authentic, unsung heroes and a vital and exciting new chapter for one the most underrated melodic metal bands in recent history.