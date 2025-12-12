Fearless

01. Sidewinder

02. Bottom Dollar

03. Bad Habit

04. California

05. Adrenaline

06. Stitch

07. S.O.A.P.

08. Dream

09. Worth It

10. Suffer On (feat. Black Sheep Wall)

From their 2011 debut album, "Via" through to today, VOLUMES have creatively mixed a variety of hard-hitting sounds, from metalcore to djent to nu-metal. Part of their appeal is that variety, and throughout the years, they haven't lost any of that uniqueness or mystery. From "Via" to 2025's "Mirror Touch", VOLUMES' music has spoken volumes with its mix of syncopated djent-style riffs, groove-driven breakdowns and a musical intensity that's both heavy but also pulled-back when necessary. Today they have a strong fanbase that brings together metalcore and djent fans alike.

VOLUMES' new album, "Mirror Touch", is for anyone who likes heavy, technical and emotionally charged music. The album's debut single, "S.O.A.P." , features their trademark polyrhythmic grooves, hard-hitting breakdowns, emotional delivery and that distinctive dual-vocal attack that brings together melody with raw power so incredibly well.

From start to finish, "Mirror Touch" offers head-crushing polyrhythms with hardcore grit that begs the listener to put it on repeat, to make sure they didn't miss something. "Sidewinder" kicks the set off with aggressive, in-your-face riffs and breakdowns alongside ferocious screaming, while "Bottom Dollar" continues that trend, with brutally heavy riffs and rhythms and screamy vocals.

It's not all heavy. "California" has the band singing about having another day in paradise, with a melodic, dare we say ballad that features melodic vocals and atmospheric instruments. "Adrenaline" is another soft number, with acoustic passages and yearning vocals about losing oneself but having that person one to bring you back again. These songs couldn't be more different from "Sidewinder" and "Bottom Dollar", and that's the charm of this band: they're incredibly dynamic and aren't afraid to deliver totally different sound and styles on one release.

Speaking of different, the album's closer, "Suffer On" (feat. Black Sheep Wall),is a heavier number with harsh, curling death metal vocals and dark, cutting guitars. It's another example of VOLUMES surprising listeners with different shades of themselves.

Through all the riffs, the tours and even the lineup reshuffles, VOLUMES have kept their identity. They're heavy but emotive, technical but filled with feeling and aggressive but groove laden. They've carved out a niche in the djent and metalcore world not by staying static but by evolving, and they keep doing it.