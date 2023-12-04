Frontiers

01. Danger

02. RNR Hearts

03. Here I Am

04. Walking On Fire

05. On The Bright Side

06. Song For Broken Hearted

07. Searching For A Hero

08. Like I Never Loved You

09. Stand

10. Addicted

11. Midnight Desire

At just 20 years old, Australian rocker Cassidy Paris has the guitar chops and spirited vocals of someone much more mature. That skill comes across on her debut album, "New Sensation", which is chock-full of talent and grit

While "New Sensation" is Paris's first full-length album, she released two successful, sold-out EPs: "Broken Hearted" and "Flirt". She's also performed throughout her home country of Australia, but "New Sensation" is Paris's first international foray into the rock world.

Listening to the opening track on "New Sensation", the gutsy "Danger", bands and artists such as HEART, VIXEN and PAT BENATAR come to mind, which makes sense, because Paris has said she's influenced by rock's female heavyweights. This truly sounds like classic rock, with huge hooks and melodic vocals, coupled with modern production.

As the album progresses, that vibe continues, especially on the ballads. "Here I Am" is a highlight. The song opens with a dramatic piano interlude and slowly swells into an arena-ready power ballad, buoyed by Paris's deep vocals and massive riffing. Another ballad, "Searching For A Hero", also recalls the best of '70s rock, as it launches with an echoing guitar solo and progresses into a rowdy rock anthem.

Paris has also said she's influenced by pop artists such as AVRIL LAVIGNE, and that influence comes out in the pop-punk-fueled "Song For The Broken Hearted". Here, Paris sings about her love not needing her like she needs them, amid choppy, punk-y guitar riffs and catchy melodies. Another more modern-sounding song is "Addicted", which also features a punk-y vibe, chugging rhythm and Paris's vocals sounding expressive and quippy, much like Gwen Stefani during her NO DOUBT era.

Rock is not dead, and with young rockers such as Cassidy Paris getting the upcoming generation excited about guitars, there's a bounty of hope for the future. Paris is just getting started, and this is a noble effort that shows off both her guitar chops and strong vocals. While she seems to be searching for her identity as an artist, that will come with time, and she has plenty of it ahead.