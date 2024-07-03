Napalm

01. To Those Who Choose to Fight

02. The Land of the Free

03. Monsters

04. Tonight I'm Alive

05. Armada

06. The Dead of the Sea

07. Ashes to the Sea

08. Hellfire

09. Collide

10. Magic of the Night

11. Underwater

12. Where the Sky and Ocean Blend

Over nearly 25 years and eight studio albums, VISIONS OF ATLANTIS have established themselves as the pristine epitome of symphonic metal. A quick look at today's scene reveals a great number of bands that have veered away from the original NIGHTWISH blueprint and embraced a more alternative (rock) or futuristic, pop-inclined approach. Not so the Austrians. As with its 2022 predecessor — which, as you might imagine, was called "Pirates" — "Pirates II - Armada" is by no means old fashioned, but it does adhere proudly and somewhat rigidly to what is, effectively, old-school symphonic metal. And while everyone scrabbles around, trying to find new ways to frame their cinematic opulence, VISIONS OF ATLANTIS have steadily become more and more adept at honoring the genre's original principles: immaculate, modern metal with plenty of contemporary crunch; layer upon layer of orchestral bombast; impeccable male and female vocals, with both operatic dexterity and a hard rock edge; colossal, instantly memorable tunes; and lots of quasi-philosophical stuff about pirates. Even if this isn't what you want from your friendly neighborhood symphonic metal band, you can hardly fault this band for putting the effort in.

There were times in the past when VISIONS OF ATLANTIS seemed a little reluctant to throw caution to the wind. Early albums like "Cast Away" (2004) and "Trinity" (2007) had their charms, but little indication that their creators were throwing everything at their music. Latterly, they have undergone a subtle but unmissable transformation, and all the promise of their first few albums has finally come to fruition. In particular, since "The Deep & The Dark" (2018) — the first album to feature singer Clémentine Delauney — VISIONS OF ATLANTIS have really hit their stride and have slowly developed their own gently unique take on florid, theatrical metal.

The key lies in the way they are dedicated purveyors of super-sharp and punchy pop-metal bangers, but rendered in the most vivid, decadent and widescreen way. Triumphant opener "The Land of the Free" sums it all up in just a few minutes: a fiendishly catchy hook married to a lavish, profoundly visual backdrop, delivered with ruthless efficiency. "Monsters" is even more direct, but while the foreground is all about instant impact and a massive chorus, VISIONS OF ATLANTIS embellish the background with deft, dramatic color and shimmering walls of synths. In contrast, "Tonight I'm Alive" is out of its tiny mind, as Delauney and co-vocalist Michele Guaitoli strut and twirl their way across exotic rhythms, fueled by positivity and, presumably, the inspirational spirit of the pirate community. It's a joyous, celebratory moment. Elsewhere, the title track is brutal, streamlined and powered by action movie energy; "Collide" is a sublime piece of songwriting, as the album's sharpest melodies thrive over a stately, melancholic march; "Underwater" is a woozily lachrymose ballad, with an astonishing vocal from Delauney. There are some more progressive, indulgent moments, too. Most notably, "The Dead of the Sea" provides a pivotal eruption of orchestral pomp and operatic fervor midway through the record with both vocalists hitting new heights of gleefully overwrought showmanship. Similarly, the closing "Where the Sky and Ocean Blend" is a grandiose symphonic squall, awash with musical theatre dynamics, but still thunderously metallic to the core.

Very much on a par with its titular sibling, "Pirates II – Armada" is another enjoyably over-the-top chapter in VISIONS OF ATLANTIS's ongoing saga. Setting sail has seldom been more entertaining.