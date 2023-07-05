The Rise Of Brutality / Supremacy

Dissonance

Jamey Jasta continues to be as ubiquitous as ever. The longtime host of MTV's Headbanger's Ball and current podcaster has most recently made waves with his revitalization of the revered Milwaukee Metal Fest. But Jasta is, of course, best known for being the iconic frontman of HATEBREED. The Connecticut metallic hardcore band's classic albums "The Rise of Brutality" and "Supremacy", originally released in 2003 and 2006, respectively, are presented here in a 27-track double-disk CD package. This re-release serves as an introduction to a defining, early period of one of hardcore's leading lights, and it reminds those well familiar with HATEBREED about how they set the tone for so much that has followed since.

The crossover legends made a name for themselves within the Northeastern hardcore community in the late nineties because of their maniacal shows, the splits with INTEGRITY and NEGLECT, and most notably with the absolutely savage 1996 EP "Under the Knife" and the 1997 debut full-length "Satisfaction Is the Death of Desire" that led to tours with top-tier metal bands like SLAYER, NAPALM DEATH, DEFTONES and ENTOMBED. The steamrolling momentum was solidified with their 2002 breakout album "Perseverance" which saw them become one of the world's premiere aggressive bands. The massive and very metal influenced production values of that album set the stage for the vast majority of what has followed. This of course threads directly through both "The Rise of Brutality" and "Supremacy".

"The Rise Of Brutality" quite literally opens up where its predecessor "Perseverance" left off: That previous album's outro bleeds into the intro for song one, "Tear It Down". The cutthroat, crushing riff is recycled and given new life on an album that's ultimately just as brutal and well written as "Perseverance". "The Rise Of Brutality" remains one of the unit's best albums because of standout cuts like "Live For This" and "This Is Now" which marry mantra-like choruses with uplifting messages that have inspired throngs of metal and hardcore fans. "Doomsayer", track 5, is one of HATEBREED 's most bombastic tracks, riding high with its driving, pseudo-SLAYER riff.

"Supremacy" is almost as beefy. It certainly offers more by way of dynamics due to the introduction of guitarist Frank Novinec (formerly of RINGWORM and INTEGRITY). His presence is felt on the memorable and anthemic classic "Destroy Everything". However, "Supremacy" doesn't pack the same punch.

The lasting impact that these albums have made is reflected in the package's exclusive liner notes penned by journalist Mark Freebase, including contributions from hardcore historian Ian Glasper, NORTH SIDE KINGS' Danny Marianino and Christian Air of German hardcore act RYKER'S. "The Rise Of Brutality/Supremacy" includes the bonus songs "Bound To Violence" on disk one and "Pollution Of The Soul" on disk two. As abrasive as HATEBREED remains onstage these days, there's definitely a sense that the band's best material was in the earlier part of its career. So, if nothing else, this double-disk serves as a reminder of what HATEBREED is capable of creating and how monumental their previous output has been.