2025 GRAMMY AWARDS To Take Place Next February In Los Angeles

The 2025 Grammy Awards will take place Sunday, February 2 live at Crypto.com Arena (formerly the Staples Center) in Los Angeles, the Recording Academy announced today. The 67th annual ceremony will broadcast live on the CBS television network and stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Nominations for the 2025 Grammys will be announced Friday, November 8, 2024. Albums and songs released between September 16, 2023 and August 30, 2024 will be eligible.

First-round voting will run from October 4 to 15 and final voting will run from December 12 through January 3, 2025.

METALLICA was honored with a Grammy in the "Best Metal Performance" category in the pre-telecast ceremony at the 66th annual Grammy Awards, which was held on February 4, 2023 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. METALLICA was nominated for "72 Seasons", the title track of the band's 2023 album.

METALLICA was also nominated in the "Best Rock Album" (for "72 Seasons") and "Best Rock Performance" (for "Lux Æterna") categories, but did not win those awards.

The Grammys voting process begins with members and record companies submitting entries, which are then screened for eligibility and category placement. The Online Entry Process (OEP) access period for the 2024 Grammy Awards took place from July 17, 2023 to August 31, 2023. First round voting occurred from October 11 to October 20, 2023. Lastly, final round voting spanned December 14, 2023 to January 4, 2024.

The Academy's voting members, all involved in the creative and technical processes of recording, then participate in (1) the nominating process that determines the five finalists in each category; and (2) the final voting process which determines the Grammy winners.

Last year's "Best Metal Performance" Grammy went to Ozzy Osbourne, who was nominated for "Degradation Rules", a track from his 2022 album "Patient Number 9".