3RD SECRET, Featuring Members of SOUNDGARDEN, NIRVANA And PEARL JAM: 'Queens' Video Released

3RD SECRET, the new band featuring SOUNDGARDEN guitarist Kim Thayil, NIRVANA bassist Krist Novoselic and SOUNDGARDEN and PEARL JAM drummer Matt Cameron, has shared a new performance video for the song "Queens". The track is taken from 3RD SECRET's second full-length album, "The 2nd 3rd Secret", which came out on June 23.

The group, whose lineup is rounded out by Bubba Dupree, guitarist for D.C. hardcore outfit VOID and alt-metal supergroup HATER (also featuring Cameron),and vocalists Jennifer Johnson and Jillian Raye (Novoselic's bandmate in GIANTS IN THE TREES),surprised-released its self-titled debut album in April 2022, recorded and mixed by longtime Seattle producer Jack Endino, and played its first live show that same month at the Museum Of Pop Culture in Seattle.

The "Queens" performance video was filmed on August 6, 2023 at Avast! Recording Co. in Seattle, Washington.

"The 2nd 3rd Secret" track listing:

01. Reckless Room

02. Her Disease

03. State Of Mind

04. Climb Aboard

05. So Close

06. Queens

07. Ditch

08. Awaken Ye Sleeper

09. Gift From Above

10. Let It Burn

Novoselic initially hinted at 3RD SECRET's existence in February 2022, writing in a since-deleted tweet: "I am really busy trying to finish a record. In the middle of some hangups — looking for a mid-March release. But it's a secret, so don't tell anybody!"

"3rd Secret" marked Cameron and Thayil's first full-album collaboration following the 2017 death of SOUNDGARDEN singer Chris Cornell.

Thayil recently expressed his hope that he would re-team with his former bandmates on a new project. "I think the three of us have an interest in doing new things," he said of Cameron and SOUNDGARDEN bassist Ben Shepherd. "We certainly like working together."

Photo credit: Mike Hipple for 3RD SECRET