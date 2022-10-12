AC/DC Children's Picture Book Due In November

Australian music and lifestyle company Love Police will release a new children's picture book titled "The AC/DC AB/CD High-Voltage Alphabet" on Friday, November 11.

The book, which is aimed at pre-schoolers, was designed and produced by Paul McNeil. It is the fourth release in a series of children's picture books released by Love Police, which previously issued "M Is For Metal", "Never Mind Your Ps & Qs: Here's The Punk Alphabet" and "The ABC&W: The Country And Western Alphabet Book" more than a decade ago.

Love Police's Brian "BT" Taranto said in a statement: "What an honor it is to work on this book, and to have had a connection to Angus [Young, AC/DC guitarist] for the real-deal stuff makes it even more wild and special. Yeah, it's a kids book, but any AC/DC or music fan will find something on every page. The Mayor [McNeil] has done a sweet and rockin' job. We are looking forward to educating another generation of rock and rollers."

According to Music Feeds, Angus Young contacted Taranto after discovering "M Is For Metal" during the pandemic. From there, McNeil developed "The AC/DC AB/CD High-Voltage Alphabet Book" with the involvement of AC/DC and Taranto.

In the new book "A" is for Angus, who thinks it's good luck to wear a school uniform and walk like a duck.

For more information, visit the Love Policeweb site.