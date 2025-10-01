AC/DC's Fireworks At Edinburgh Concert 'Broke Permitted Noise Levels'

According to BBC News, AC/DC's fireworks at the end of the band's concert in Edinburgh, Scotland this past summer exceeded "permitted noise levels".

The City Of Edinburgh Council received eight complaints from locals about the noise pollution at the August 21 show at Murrayfield Stadium, which was part of the 2025 European leg of the legendary hard rockers' "Power Up" tour.

The council is now advising that no fireworks are used at the stadium "at future events".

The AC/DC noise complaints began during soundcheck the day before the Murrayfield Stadium concert.

A resident in Inverleith claimed their lights dimmed due to excessive power being drawn from the stadium.

Back in 2015, the noise complaint hotline in San Francisco, California said they received about a dozen calls in different parts of the city during AC/DC's concert at AT&T Park.

In 2009, AC/DC's concert in Munich drew over 100 noise complaints by irate neighbors. According to TheLocal.de, complaints came from as far as Unterhaching, a suburb almost 20 kilometers (12 miles) away from the stadium. Police said the neighbors complained about "overly loud music" that violated local noise ordinances.

AC/DC kicked off the summer 2025 leg of its European "Power Up" tour on June 26 at Letiště Praha Letňany in Prague, Czech Republic. Around 60,000 fans reportedly attended the concert, including Czech president Petr Pavel.

The "Power Up" tour shares its name with AC/DC's 2020 album, which debuted at No. 1 on the ARIA chart in Australia and 20 other countries around the globe. "Power Up" notably notched the band's third No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 and exploded as one of the best-selling albums of 2020 worldwide. It closed out the year on Rolling Stone's "Top 50 Albums Of 2020" and Consequence Of Sound's "Top 50 Albums Of 2020." Plus, it garnered Grammy Award nominations in the categories of "Best Rock Album', "Best Rock Performance" and "Best Music Video" for "Shot In The Dark".

In 2024, the "Power Up" tour kicked off in Europe with a staggering 1.7 million tickets sold in the first days of sales, eventually surpassing 2 million tickets sold across 24 shows.

Earlier this year, AC/DC concluded 10 sold-out shows in North America and is scheduled to return to Australia in November.