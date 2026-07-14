ADAM LAMBERT Says Years Of Touring With QUEEN 'Really Did Put Some Coins In The Bank'

In a new interview with "The Person Who Believed in Me", the podcast hosted by Emmy Award-winning journalist David Begnaud, Adam Lambert was asked what it has been like to tour with members of QUEEN since 2012 under the stage name QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's been amazing. They've taught me a lot, both directly and indirectly. Just being around them and hearing stories, I've learned a lot about the world, hearing these great stories. Also just being in the proximity of them on stage playing these iconic pieces of music, osmosis. It rubs off on you, the gravity of that."

Asked if he finds himself having "some of those pinch-me moments", Adam said: "I had a lot with QUEEN, a lot of pinch-me moments. I mean, we performed for the Queen's Jubilee, I think that was — what? — 2018, '19. I'm starting the song on the steps of Buckingham Palace. I was, like, 'This is so crazy right now.' We did Rock In Rio for close to a million people, I think, one year. Well, there was a lot of pinch-me moments. The first show I did with them was actually in Ukraine, in Kiev, in this big square, and I think there was two or three million people throughout the city watching this on big screens that were scattered all throughout the central area… It was crazy. That was my first time on stage with them, so I was really nervous for that one."

On the topic of how it feels "to make the big checks that come with big fame", Adam said: "Yeah, I will say QUEEN really did put some coins in the bank, which was nice. It was really nice. But I kind of think, like, I've worked really hard for a really long time. And I care a lot about making sure that everybody in the audience has a great time, and I feel like I've earned the money that I've made — I think.

"I really want everyone to enjoy themselves when they come to these shows, whether it's a joyful moment where they're laughing with me or it's completely cathartic and dramatic and they're feeling something deeply," Lambert explained. "I'm very concerned with the audience. I always have been. And even in these songwriting sessions for my solo stuff, that's sort of what I bring to the table, is I bring, 'Let's zoom out. How is this gonna make a listener feel? What do I want the listener to experience or understand?' I always think about a show… 'Cause I wanna drive a certain journey."

When Begnaud noted that "it seems as though [Adam doesn't] want to be defined," the singer concurred. "Yeah, I think there's a part of me — and this has come up now in a couple of these stories we've told — is that I'm a bit of a contrarian. And if you get into astrology, I'm an Aquarius, so it is defined. They say that we're the worst at this, or the best, depending on how you look at it. I rebel against my own self-interests all the time. [Laughs] Like sometimes something will be good for me and I'll probably reject it. [Like] 'I should exercise more. It would be good for my health and my mood.' 'I don't want to.' I mean, certain relationship things, certain people that I've met, like if someone hits on me and they seem to be great, I'm usually, like, 'Eh, meh.' I'd rather go chase after something unavailable. It's twisted. And I've done some therapy and I've tried to unpack some of it. But it's just who I am. [But] at least I understand it. I mean, at least I've gotten far enough to, like, recognize my own crap."

Late last month, Lambert was asked by Smooth Radio when fans will get a chance to see him perform with QUEEN again. He responded: "There's nothing on the books with QUEEN. We've never had the conversation saying we're done, but there's nothing actually planned right now. It's sort of up to them. They're the boss. I'm the guest. If they call me and say, 'Hey, we wanna tour again,' I'll say, 'Yeah, sure, I'd love to.'"

Asked "how cool" it is that he had the QUEEN gig as his "side job" for so many years, Adam — who released his sixth full-length studio album, "Adam", on July 10 via his own label, distributed via The Orchard — said: "I'm blessed. I'm very lucky. Everything's worked out lovely for [me]. I have no complaints. I love that I'm making my own music now too. I mean, it serves two different sort of purposes for me. Getting out there with QUEEN is a huge honor. It's a huge opportunity to celebrate one of the greats, [late QUEEN singer] Freddie Mercury, who I love, and to give Brian and Roger sort of the facility to go and perform their songs and bask in their legacy, and to just have the audience singing along with every song. It's like the best audiences because of QUEEN's music. And then when I get to do my stuff, it's scratching a different itch. I get to write about my own life. I co-wrote a lot of this album, and it's about me, and it's who I am, and it's original, and it's new. So it's just two different kind of things. I'm lucky I get both."

Lambert is a Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, actor, and LGBTQ+ trailblazer who rose to global fame on "American Idol" in 2009. He has since built an international career defined by powerhouse vocals and bold artistry, earning multiple Top 10 albums including "For Your Entertainment", "Trespassing" and "The Original High", along with hit singles like "Whatya Want From Me" and "Ghost Town". His album "Trespassing" made history as the first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 by an openly gay male artist, and beyond his solo work, Lambert has captivated audiences worldwide as the frontman for QUEEN, performing sold-out stadium shows across the globe.

His creative reach spans film, television, and stage, with standout roles in "Glee" and his acclaimed Broadway debut as the Emcee in "Cabaret". In 2025, he starred as Judas in "Jesus Christ Superstar" at the Hollywood Bowl alongside Cynthia Erivo, earning rave reviews. A passionate advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, he founded the Feel Something Foundation to support global human rights initiatives. Constantly evolving, Lambert continues to push artistic boundaries on his sixth studio album, "Adam".