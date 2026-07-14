QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE Share New Single 'Easy Street'

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE have returned with a stunning new single, "Easy Street". Debuted live last year during the band's lauded "The Catacombs Tour" and eagerly awaited by fans, it's the band's first new song since 2023's "In Times New Roman". The music is serene and perfectly imperfect — acoustic guitar, psychedelic synths, and a rhythm track that breathes on its own. Beneath the surface: raw edges and withering wit. It features singer Nikki Lane, whose vocals arrive like gravel and honey with a Wanda Jackson grit. Her voice flips the sonic script against Josh Homme's smoother lead line.

"It's kind of a funny song. It's like hitting your funny bone, where it's funny because it hurts and it hurts because it's funny. You're serious, but it's funny," Homme says. "We made it the way you'd make a demo. No click track, mistakes left in. It speeds up, it slows down, the claps aren't great, but they're not bad, and a bad clap adds this human thing you can't fake." He continues: "It's not just about silliness. It's about understanding the imperfection of your life. The song, like your life, is in the mistakes. Its imperfections are unbeatable."

"Easy Street" is accompanied by a video directed by Tony Wolski and Christopher Gruse, based on a story and idea by Homme. The film opens with a bruised and battered Homme attempting to outrun a motley crew of pursuers, including bandmembers dressed as themselves — a Juggalo, a mall Santa, a leather enthusiast and of course a fancy cowboy leading a tiny horse. However, the story upends expectations with a surprise twist that honors the very outsiders we often dismiss. The song was produced by Homme and Michael Shuman.

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE on tour:

Jul. 15 - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK #%

Jul. 18 - PGE Narodowy, Warsaw, PL #%

Jul. 19 - PGE Narodowy, Warsaw, PL #%

Aug. 04 - Rogers Stadium, Toronto, ON !&

Aug. 06 - Ford Field, Detroit, MI !&

Aug. 08 - Soldier Field Stadium, Chicago, IL !&

Aug. 10 - Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, OH !&

Aug. 13 - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA !&

Aug. 15 - Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN !&

Aug. 17 - Nationals Park, Washington, DC !&

Sep. 15 - Mosaic Stadium, Regina, SK !&

Sep. 17 - Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton, AB !&

Sep. 20 - BC Place, Vancouver, BC !^

Sep. 24 - Bourbon & Beyond, Louisville, KY

Sep. 26 - Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV !^

Oct. 04 - Aftershock, Sacramento, CA

Oct. 24 - Laugardalshöll, Reykjavík, IS

# with SYSTEM OF A DOWN

% with ACID BATH

! with FOO FIGHTERS

& with MANNEQUIN PUSSY

^ with GOUGE AWAY

The conception of "The Catacombs Tour" was inspired in large part by the bandmembers' collective experience during the creation of their "Alive In The Catacombs" cinematic and musical opus. Comprised of all-new arrangements crafted specifically for the occasion, "The Catacombs Tour" saw QOTSA draw upon the spirit of those sublime subterranean renditions and infuse it into reimagined versions.

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE is a Grammy-nominated American rock band formed by Josh Homme, known for its experimental blend of rock, stoner, and alternative sounds. The group's celebrated catalog includes hits like "No One Knows", "Go With The Flow", "Little Sister" and "Make It Wit Chu".

Photo by Andreas Neuman (courtesy of Matador)