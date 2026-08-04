ADRIAN BELEW, STEVE VAI, TONY LEVIN And TERRY BOZZIO Announce Fall 2026 BEAT U.S. Tour

KING CRIMSON members Adrian Belew and Tony Levin, alongside Steve Vai and Terry Bozzio approach the next chapter of BEAT. The quartet has announced a tour of the U.S. that will stage 40 appearances. The general on-sale is set for Friday, August 7 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets and VIP experiences will be available at beat-official.com/tour. The artist pre-sale goes live on Tuesday, August 4 at noon Eastern time with the password "BEATTOUR". Fans can access the ticketing page and simply enter the code at checkout. All pre-sales will end at 10 a.m. local time Thursday, August 6.

Belew shares: "For those of you who've seen BEAT live, it's important to note we'll be adding some material from '90s CRIM to our U.S. tour. Along with the addition of superman drummer Terry Bozzio, we feel this will result in a new experience for our audience. We're very excited to play for you again. Don't miss it!"

The global audience has celebrated the existence of BEAT, responding to the music, chemistry, spirit and respect this collective of esteemed musicians has brought to one of the most remarkable catalogs in progressive rock. BEAT continues to evolve whole remaining true to the music and the spirit that inspired it.

As Adrian, Tony and Steve approach the band's upcoming activity, Terry Bozzio enters the fold behind the kit. Danny Carey remains an important part of the BEAT family, and simply his TOOL commitments prevent him from being available for this upcoming run in the fall.

Vai states: "Terry is one of the truly legendary drummers of our time, whose remarkable career and unique musical voice make him the perfect artist to join us for this tour. He brings his own extraordinary artistry to BEAT, and that's something worth celebrating."

Belew shares: "Our deepest appreciation goes to our brother Danny Carey — a true BEAT-poet. His extraordinary musicianship, generosity, humor, and explosive creativity helped establish BEAT as something far beyond a tribute. He helped create its identity. While TOOL commitments keep him from joining us this fall, he remains an essential part of our family."

When the ensemble's existence was first made public on April 2, 2024, the vision was simply to present a creative reinterpretation of the three iconic 1980s KING CRIMSON albums — "Discipline", "Beat" and "Three Of A Perfect Pair". Just over forty appearances were announced across the U.S., triggering a majority of those planned appearances reaching sold-out status in days. Additional performances were added, creating an inaugural run which staged 65 concerts across the U.S. Appearances in Mexico, South America and Tokyo's legendary Budokan followed, most recently staging an extensive run of Europe, performing in 31 cities this year.

When the band heads back out in the fall, fans should anticipate some exciting additions to the repertoire being performed, with several songs rotating out while other classic KING CRIMSON pieces emerging in to the set. Those details will come to light once the tour begins.

The itinerary kicks off on October 9 at the Quarry Amphitheater in Santa Cruz, California, with a final appearance planned in at Riverside, California's Municipal Auditorium on December 3.

In front of the 2024 tour, Belew reflected: "The 1981 through 1984 KING CRIMSON created a music all its own. Timeless. Beautiful. Complex. Fierce. For the fans who lived through it then, and the ones who never got to witness it, our aim is to bring it to life again. A monumental task but we're going for it! There are not enough exclamation points to express my excitement!"

Vai stated: "Being a part of this ensemble is an extraordinary privilege and opportunity to perform some of the most beloved, timeless, and monumental music of the '80s (and beyond) with truly inspired musicians. This music resonates deeply with me. Father Robert Fripp is one of our historical geniuses. His highly specific and exceptionally brilliant guitar technique is studied and revered. His contribution to the quality of my musical life, and so many others is supreme."

Levin offered: "Revisiting some of my favorite music is a treat in itself. It's also great that we're not just playing a few shows, we're hitting it hard. So, Road Dogs are coming to your area soon."

Bozzio shares: "All of these guys are my friends and excellent musicians who I've played with before! When I was asked to join this tour, I was honored and very grateful to do it!"

An exclusive meet-and-greet with Adrian Belew, Steve Vai, Tony Levin and Terry Bozzio will be staged at each appearance planned. There are three tiers available with limited availability. First, the "BEAT On-stage Experience" features one premium reserved ticket, the rare opportunity to watch the show from an exclusive on-stage VIP viewing area, early entry in to the venue, a pre-show meet-and-greet and a group photo opportunity with all four members of the band, access to a pre-show soundcheck, a limited-edition autographed BEAT tour poster, commemorative BEAT ticket magnet, a specially designed BEAT record bag, an exclusive VIP merchandise item, and an official side-stage laminate and lanyard. This top tier has very limited availability. The second tier is the "BEAT Meet & Greet / Soundcheck Experience". It features one premium reserved ticket located in the first five rows, early entry in to the venue, a pre-show meet-and-greet and group photo opportunity with all four members of the band, access to a pre-show soundcheck, a limited-edition autographed BEAT tour poster, commemorative BEAT ticket magnet, a specially designed BEAT record bag, an exclusive VIP merchandise item, and a meet-and-greet laminate and lanyard. The final tier is the "BEAT VIP Tour Package". It features one premium reserved ticket located in the first 15 rows, a limited-edition autographed BEAT tour poster, commemorative BEAT ticket magnet, a specially designed BEAT record bag, an exclusive VIP merchandise item, and a commemorative laminate and lanyard. There is limited availability for each of these packages, which are available for purchase at beat-official.com/tour.

Confirmed appearances include:

Oct. 09 - Santa Cruz, CA - Quarry Amphitheater

Oct. 10 - Napa, CA - Blue Note Napa Summer Sessions at Meritage Resort

Oct. 11 - San Diego, CA - Civic Theatre

Oct. 13 - Las Vegas, NV - Theater at Virgin Hotel

Oct. 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

Oct. 16 - Denver, CO - Bellco Theatre

Oct. 17 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater

Oct. 18 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall

Oct. 19 - Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater

Oct. 21 - Chicago, IL - Copernicus Center

Oct. 22 - Madison, WI - Orpheum Theater

Oct. 23 - Saint Charles, MO - The Family Arena

Oct. 24 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Showroom

Oct. 26 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

Oct. 28 - Columbus, OH - Palace Theatre

Oct. 29 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre

Oct. 30 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

Nov. 01 - Toronto, ON - The Theatre at Great Canadian Toronto

Nov. 02 - Montreal, QC - Theatre St-Denis

Nov. 04 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

Nov. 05 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Nov. 06 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre

Nov. 07 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Nov. 09 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Hall at NJPAC

Nov. 10 - Washington, DC - MGM National Harbor

Nov. 11 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Center

Nov. 13 - Virginia Beach, VA - Sandler Center

Nov. 14 - Reading, PA - Santander Performing Arts Center

Nov. 15 - Philadelphia, PA - Academy of Music

Nov. 17 - Durham, NC - DPAC

Nov. 18 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry House

Nov. 21 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

Nov. 22 - Daytona Beach, FL - Peabody Auditorium

Nov. 24 - St. Petersburg, FL - Mahaffey Theater

Nov. 25 - Atlanta, GA - Cobb Energy Center

Nov. 28 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Nov. 29 - Austin, TX - ACL Live

Nov. 30 - Dallas, TX - Music Hall at Fair Park

Dec. 02 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater

Dec. 03 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Images courtesy of SKH Music