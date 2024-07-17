AEROSMITH: 'Done With Lenses' Unauthorized Photo Book Due In August

Wymer Publishing has set an August 30, 2024 publication date for "Aerosmith Done With Lenses", a pictorial document as seen through the lens of British photographer Tony Mottram.

Tony photographed AEROSMITH over many years for various magazines. As was often the case, normally only one photo ever got published. In the fast-moving world of weekly magazines sometimes entire sessions would be done and left undeveloped.

Tony started shooting AEROSMITH around the time of the return of original members Joe Perry and Brad Whitford that resulted in the albums "Done With Mirrors", "Permanent Vacation" and "Pump". As well as shooting the band several times in England, this collection includes images from a session at the band's rehearsal room in Boston, Massachusetts with Steven Tyler and Joe Perry. Littered throughout is a mixture of live and offstage photos including a session with former member Rick Dufay for his solo album; a selection from their 1990 appearance at the Monsters Of Rock festival in England and two days later at London's famous Marquee club when Jimmy Page joined them on stage.

"Aerosmith Done With Lenses" is an opportunity to own a unique selection of AEROSMITH photos that have rarely been seen before. Softcover 128 page A4 Landscape color throughout. This is the softcover version of the now-out-of-print "Aerosmith In Full Flight".

"Aerosmith Done With Lenses" has not been authorized or approved by AEROSMITH or the band's management. It has not been approved by past or present AEROSMITH members or their management.

