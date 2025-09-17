AL PITRELLI Says He Was Once Looked At As Possible Replacement For JAKE E. LEE In OZZY OSBOURNE's Band

In a new interview with Radio Forrest, a radio DJ on 96.9 The Eagle in Boise, Idaho, SAVATAGE guitarist and TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA guitarist and musical director Al Pitrelli was asked if he ever had any interactions with legendary BLACK SABBATH singer Ozzy Osbourne. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Only one. Years and years ago, when Jake [E. Lee] left [Ozzy's] band, and I don't even know what year this would be — '87 maybe, '88. And Max Norman was Ozzy's producer, I think, on the 'Blizzard Of Ozz' and the 'Diary [Of A Madman]' album. And I had known Max in New York City, and he called me up and he goes, 'I'm recommending you to [Ozzy's wife and manager] Sharon to be one of the people that they look at to replace Jake.' And I was, like, 'Oh my God. Fantastic.' Coincidentally, I ran into Sharon and Ozzy somewhere in New York City, I think. I said, 'I don't mean to interrupt you guys.' And I introduced myself to Sharon. I said, 'Listen, my name's Al Pitrelli. Max Norman put my name into a hat for potential people that were gonna audition for you guys. I just wanna say thank you for the opportunity, but whatever happens, good luck to you. Love you guys. Respect always.' And Ozzy nodded and smiled, and Sharon shook my hand very graciously and said, 'Thank you.' And that was the first and last time I ever spoke to him, because a very famous photographer named Mark Weiss recommended Zakk [Wylde], and I think when Zakk walked in the room, it was all over. And Zakk was the perfect choice for Ozzy back then. If you put me or Zakk in there, put Zakk in there for what Ozzy needed at the time."

After Forrest noted that it must have been "overwhelming" just to know that Pitrelli was being considered for the gig, Al said: "Well, it was nice because that's an accomplishment. People were looking at you at that level. I certainly didn't see myself at that level yet. I mean, you're talking about Randy Rhoads and Jake E. Lee, and then subsequently Zakk Wylde. But all of a sudden, it's, like, 'Well, people are paying attention to me. I should probably keep working really, really hard.' And then not too long after that is when Steve Vai turned around and recommended me to replace him in David Lee Roth's band. Dave's, like, 'You're my guy.' But he got caught up in some film that he was doing. And then Steve reiterated that thought to Alice Cooper when Alice needed a musical director and Alice hired me. It's been a nonstop kind of just, like, 'pay it back' situation. Everybody takes care of each other when you're out there, if you come from the old neighborhood."



Circling back to his encounter with Sharon and Ozzy, Al said: "I remember like Sharon was so sweet, a genuine smile. Ozzy was a gentleman, only the way Ozzy could be, and everybody was just kind and considerate. Here I am — not starving, but some young kid from Long Island dying to get in the business and they were sweet for five to 10 minutes."

Pitrelli has been part of TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA since its inception in 1995 and subsequent first album, 1996's "Christmas Eve And Other Stories". Currently, he is the lead guitarist and musical director of TSO West and the co-musical director for studio recordings.

After leaving Berklee School of Music in Boston in the early 1980s, he recorded and toured with Alice Cooper, where he served as the legendary rocker's musical director, ASIA, MEGADETH and others.

Pitrelli got began working with TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA's late founder Paul O'Neill in the mid-1990s after joining the progressive rock group SAVATAGE.

TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA sells out arenas throughout the country every November and December, thanks to its mix of melodic rock, classical chops, keen storytelling and flamboyant showmanship. Complementing the baroque sonic attack are lasers, pyrotechnics and flames.