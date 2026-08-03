BRUCE DICKINSON To Perform With Beethoven Academy Orchestra In Poland In January 2027

The January 30, 2027 edition of "The Legend Of Rock Symphonic" at the Spodek Arena in Katowice, Poland will feature a unique collaboration between the Beethoven Academy Orchestra and special guest Bruce Dickinson. The legendary IRON MAIDEN frontman will perform his works in original symphonic arrangements that merge rock expression with a full orchestral sound. The program also includes scores based on the greatest hits of METALLICA, QUEEN and AC/DC. The orchestra will be led by Stanisław Słowiński and the production will be completed by guest vocalists and a modern visual setting.

Venue: Spodek, Wojciecha Korfantego 35 Ave., Katowice

Date and time: January 30 2027, 8:00 pm

Performers: Bruce Dickinson (IRON MAIDEN)

Soloists:

Grzegorz Kupczyk (ex-TURBO)

Andrzej "Kobra" Kraiński (KOBRANOCKA)

Grzegorz "Ornette" Stępień (ODDZIAŁ ZAMKNIĘTY)

Tomasz "Oley" Olejnik (PROLETARYAT)

Marek Pająk (VADER) - guitar

Jakub Kaczmarek - guitar

Piotr Szpalik - drums

Beethoven Academy Orchestra

Repertoire: Bruce Dickinson's solo works, IRON MAIDEN hits and symphonic arrangements of classics by METALLICA, QUEEN, DEEP PURPLE and AC/DC.

The Beethoven Academy Orchestra is one of Poland’s leading symphony orchestras of the young generation. It is made up of the most outstanding students and graduates of European higher musical education institutions, including the Academy of Music in Krakow, Hochschule für Musik und Darstellende Kunst in Stuttgart, Hochschule für Musik in Karlsruhe, Royal Music Conservatoire in Brussels, Conservatoire International de Musique in Paris and Universität für Musik und darstellende Kunst in Graz. The ensemble started its activity in 2003, following the success at the 53rd Festival Junger Künstler Bayreuth.

In March and April 2023, Dickinson took part in a performance of Jon Lord's "Concerto For Group And Orchestra" on nearly a dozen dates in Europe and South America. The concerts were performed by a symphony orchestra consisting of more than 80 instrumentalists conducted by Paul Mann, a close friend of Jon's, and assembled especially for the occasion with members of OSESP (Orquestra Sinfônica do Estado de São Paulo) and some of the country's main symphony groups. They are appearing alongside Kaitner Z Doka (JON LORD, IAN PAICE, DON AIREY) on guitar, Bernhard Welz (JON LORD, DON AIREY) on drums, John O'Hara (JETHRO TULL) on keyboards, Tanya O'Callaghan (WHITESNAKE) on bass and Mario Argandonia (SCORPIONS) on percussion.

Bruce previously performed "Concerto For Group And Orchestra" in November 2021 in Győr, Hungary with DEEP PURPLE bassist Roger Glover and the Győr Symphony Orchestra. Prior to that, he performed at the 50th-anniversary celebration of "Concerto For Group And Orchestra" in November 2019 at the Palais Montcalm in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada.

Dickinson made his recording debut with IRON MAIDEN on the "Number Of The Beast" album in 1982. He quit the band in 1993 in order to pursue his solo career and was replaced by Blaze Bayley, who had previously been the lead singer of the metal band WOLFSBANE. After releasing two traditional metal albums with former MAIDEN guitarist Adrian Smith, Dickinson rejoined the band in 1999 along with Smith.

Eleven years ago, Dickinson, who will turn 68 later this week, completed a round of chemotherapy for a tumor on the back of his tongue and was given a clean bill of health.

Photo credit: John McMurtrie