ALBERT BOUCHARD, Founding Member Of BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, Releases Second Interactive 'Imaginos II' Graphic Novel

Albert Bouchard is best known as a founding member of BLUE ÖYSTER CULT. The band's original lineup sold millions of albums for Columbia Records, with such classic songs as "(Don't Fear) The Reaper" and the No. 1 hit on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart "Burning For You". Bouchard contributed to songwriting and lead vocals on some of its greatest songs, such as "Cites On Flame With Rock And Roll".

Albert completed the first "Imaginos" trilogy and has shepherded the concept of "Imaginos" through its many incarnations over the years, translating Sandy Pearlman's feverish visions into sonic resonance and into print form with the release of the "Imaginos I" graphic novel. Now, he is back with the release of "Imaginos II", an immersive interactive graphic novel experience that brings the legend to life like never before. The "Imaginos II" graphic novel recounts the second third of the "Imaginos" story as it weaves through the 14 songs from Albert Bouchard's "Imaginos II Bombs Over Germany" album. This interactive graphic novel connects you to all 14 songs along with never-before-seen videos and includes a download card for the digital version, so you can immerse yourself in this interactive experience on your computer, phone, or tablet.

Watch the full video for "Three Sisters", featuring Buck Dharma, below.

As Bouchard states: "These graphic novels expand on the saga of 'Imaginos', which is itself an extremely expandable story. The videos expand upon both the comic and the songs, making this the most complete version of the 'Imaginos' story to date. The song 'Three Sisters' was written during the 'Fire Of Unknown Origin' album sessions and was slated for release on a subsequent BOC release. When I approached Buck to contribute to the track, he told me he was delighted because he always loved the song."

All the "Imaginos" albums are available now and feature reworks of classic BLUE ÖYSTER CULT tracks like "Astronomy", "E.T.I.", "Godzilla", "Cites On Flame With Rock And Roll" and many more.

Order your copy of "ReImaginos", "Imaginos II - Bombs Over Germany" and "Imaginos III - Mutant Reformation" and stay tuned for "Imaginos IV" coming soon.