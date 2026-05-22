THE WARNING Releases New Single 'Ego'

THE WARNING, the trio of sisters from Monterrey, Mexico, has released a new single, "Ego", out now via Lava/Republic Records. Sung entirely in Spanish, the track arrives alongside an equally intense official music video that made its broadcast premier on MTV Live, mtvU and on the Paramount Times Square billboards.

Fueled by a punchy electric guitar intro, razor-sharp riffs, and relentless momentum, "Ego" finds THE WARNING delivering one of its heaviest and most confrontational tracks to date. The song's infectious energy collides with towering instrumentation and an undeniable hook, while Paulina Villarreal's visceral screams push the track into overdrive.

On "Ego", THE WARNING channels defiance into empowerment, refusing to let outside judgment or other people's insecurities dictate their identity, choices, or success. The track takes aim at projection, criticism, and ego-driven negativity with fearless conviction, transforming frustration into a bold statement of self-possession and resilience.

The accompanying music video mirrors the song's intensity with striking visuals that further amplify the band's fearless presence and rebellious spirit. The band notes: "We loved shooting 'Ego'! This music video is all about reclaiming your power, embracing confidence, and standing tall in your identity… even when the world is watching. It's always so special for us to release music in our first language, Spanish, and we hope you love this song and video as much as we do."

"Ego" follows the release of "Kerosene" an incendiary anthem that showcased the band's sharp songwriting and uncompromising edge. Together, the singles continue to expand THE WARNING's ever-evolving sound while reinforcing the chemistry and fearlessness that have made them one of modern rock's most exciting forces.

In 2026, THE WARNING continues its global takeover with performances at Lollapalooza festivals across South America, major European festival appearances, and dates supporting Yungblud on the "Idols" world tour across the U.K. and U.S. THE WARNING will also headline New York City's Pier 17 on June 11.

THE WARNING grew up writing songs, playing shows, and sharpening their craft together in Monterrey, Mexico. That lifelong bond between sister Daniela "Dany" (guitar, lead vocals, piano),Paulina "Pau" (drums, vocals, piano) and Alejandra "Ale" Villarreal (bass, piano, backing vocals) fuels their uncompromising vision and drives the chemistry that powers the band. After building a global audience with early independent releases, THE WARNING broke through with "Error" (2022) and "Keep Me Fed" (2024). The latter pushed their career streams past 650 million and earned a Latin Grammy nomination for "Best Rock Song" for "Qué Más Quieres", alongside nominations at the MTV VMAs and MTV EMAs. Relentless touring has taken them around the world, headlining packed venues and sharing stages with artists including Yungblud, Halsey, EVANESCENCE, MUSE and FOO FIGHTERS. In 2025, they capped off the cycle with sold-out shows for 30,000 fans in Mexico City, captured on the live album and concert film "Live From Auditorio Nacional, CDMX", which screened in AMC and Cinépolis theaters.