MÖTLEY CRÜE's TOMMY LEE Releases Music Video For New Song 'Stupid World' From 'Tommyland Rides Again' Album

MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer Tommy Lee has released "Tommyland Rides Again" via BMG today (Friday, May 22),a bold reimagining of his second solo album, the 2005 classic "Tommyland: The Ride". Newly mixed by Tommy and Smiley Sean at Tommy's own Dolby Atmos-certified studio, the refreshed edition brings new depth and energy to every track, delivering a sonic experience that simply wasn't possible back in 2005. For the first time ever, the album is also available across digital streaming platforms, including an immersive Dolby Atmos mix that offers listeners a richer, more dynamic way to experience the record.

On the reimagined record, Tommy shares: "The cover art invites you to take a ride inside my twisted musical world and experience its new life after 20 years. And in Dolby Atmos."

"Tommyland Rides Again" introduces a brand-new bonus track, "Stupid World (Feat. Chad Tepper)", paired alongside an accompanying music video. Tepper, a former professional skateboarder and alt-rock artist with a social following exceeding four million, brings a fresh dynamic and catchy edge to the collaboration. His 2023 single "Rockstar Dreams Like Tommy Lee" makes the pairing feel like a natural full-circle moment, bridging influence and inspiration in a way that underscores the enduring cultural impact of Tommy Lee.

Originally released in 2005 alongside Tommy's book of the same name and his NBC hit series "Tommy Lee Goes To College", "Tommyland: The Ride" was a fully realized snapshot of Lee at his most wide-ranging. A record that blew past genre expectations and pulled in an all-star cast of collaborators spanning rock, pop, and punk. Produced by Lee and Scott Humphrey (MÖTLEY CRÜE, FUEL, ROB ZOMBIE),the album featured guest appearances from NICKELBACK frontman Chad Kroeger, GOOD CHARLOTTE's Joel Madden, BACKSTREET BOYS' Nick Carter and Walker himself, among others.

Tommy Lee is the co-founder and drummer of MÖTLEY CRÜE, one of the most iconic rock bands in history with over 100 million records sold worldwide, a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, and a Netflix feature film. He's been the star of three network series including "Rockstar", "Battleground Earth" with Ludacris, and NBC's "Tommy Lee Goes To College". A relentless creative force on and off the stage, Lee has released multiple solo albums, founded rap-metal outfit METHODS OF MAYHEM, and consistently pushed the boundaries of what a rock musician can be. MÖTLEY CRÜE's "The Return Of The Carnival Of Sins" North American tour, celebrating the band's 45th anniversary, kicks off July 2026. For the first time ever, Tommy is making available to you the snare drums and cowbell he plays each night on the upcoming tour.

Physical formats, including CD and, for the first time, vinyl, will be available September 18.

Photo credit: Leo Baron