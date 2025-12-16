THORNHILL Announces May 2026 North American Tour

Australian alternative metal band THORNHILL will embark on a North American tour in May 2026. Support on the trek will come from 156/SILENCE, FOX LAKE and VIANOVA. The tour will kick off on May 1 at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, California and will wrap up on May 31 at The Showbox in Seattle, Washington.

THORNHILL commented: "[We're] bringing our biggest and best show across the globe alongside 156/SILENCE, FOX LAKE and VIANOVA. We can't wait to share the stage with you."

This past September, THORNHILL dropped brand new single and music video, "Mercia", today. The release came as the band stepped onto U.S. arena stages as direct support for SLEEP TOKEN's completely sold-out "Even In Arcadia" tour.

Equal parts searing and sorrowful, "Mercia" continued the visceral emotional streak of THORNHILL's most recent album, "Bodies" (released April of this year via UNFD),while holding the line as a stand-alone release and a testament to the band's perpetual commitment to pushing their artistic boundaries.

"Bodies" debuted at No. 4 on the ARIA albums chart, No. 8 on Spotify U.K.'s top album debuts, and secured Top 40 entries across multiple Billboard U.S. charts, including Hard Music, Rock, and Independent Albums.

Eternal purveyors of artful and engaging heavy creations THORNHILL possess a flair for nuanced rock beyond their influences. The Melbourne band have amassed a heaving array of accolades over the years, including Triple J's "Feature Album" and additions to countless "Best Of The Year" listings for their 2019 release "The Dark Pool".

Via their ARIA award-nominated 2022 album "Heroine", THORNHILL solidified a steadfast reputation as one of the most innovative and immersive heavy acts in the Australian scene, with "Heroine" debuting at No. 3 on the ARIA albums chart and at No. 1 on the Australian albums chart. In 2023 and 2024, the band gifted insatiable new material courtesy of standalone singles "Viper Room" and "Obsession", as well as a live album, "Live On Tour!", boasting performances captured across the globe.

THORNHILL kicked off 2024 supporting SILENT PLANET on an extensive North American run, before joining Aussie heavies POLARIS on tour in Europe, appearing at Impericon festival alongside AS I LAY DYING, AUGUST BURNS RED and WHILE SHE SLEEPS, and touring North America supporting NORTHLANE. The band joined FEAR FACTORY, THY ART IS MURDER, HANDS LIKE HOUSES and many more performing at Froth & Fury Fest in Adelaide, ending the year headlining a huge run across Europe.

"Bodies" has been called "some of THORNHILL's strongest work to date" (Boolin Tunes) with Semper Metallum enthusing "'Bodies' presents itself as a raw, untamed beast, dripping with style throughout its 11 tracks" and claiming the album to be '"not only a musical marvel, but a visual one too". The album continues to build on the foundation established by their critically acclaimed catalog to date, positioning THORNHILL as one of modern heavy music's most compelling voices.

THORNHILL 2026 tour dates:

May 01 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

May 02 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

May 04 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

May 06 - San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

May 07 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Bomb Factory

May 08 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Midtown

May 10 - Daytona, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

May 11 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

May 13 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

May 14 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

May 15 - Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl

May 17 - Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple

May 18 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

May 19 - Boston, MA @ Royale

May 20 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

May 22 - Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

May 23 - Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre

May 24 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

May 26 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

May 27 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

May 29 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

May 31 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox