KISS Is Working On 'Alive!' 50th-Anniversary Expanded Edition

Early KISS producer Eddie Kramer has revealed that plans are afoot for the band to commemorate the 50th anniversary of its 1975 "Alive!" album with an expanded version, tentatively due before the end of the year.

During last month's appearance on TWISTED SISTER guitarist Jay Jay French's podcast "The Jay Jay French Connection: Beyond The Music", Kramer — who produced the original "Alive!" LP — stated about the new collection: "It's a project I spent 46 days mixing. It's called 'Kiss Alive! 50', which is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 'Alive!' album, the first 'Alive!' album, which was mixed at Electric Lady [studios in New York City] in 1975, 50 years ago. And, fortunately, they found all the bloody tapes — thank God. It was incredible. Jeff Fura at Universal — big shoutout to him — he came up with the tapes; he found them. And so we spent all this time restoring them, transferring them, and then I mixed every single show that actually contributed to the final one, plus all the rehearsals that Gene [Simmons, KISS bassist/vocalist] and Paul [Stanley, KISS guitarist/vocalist] said, 'We've gotta record in the afternoon,' which they did, thank God, because we were able to capture some fantastic performances."

Kramer added: "What you hear during this period is that those guys were serious about getting this record out and making it sound fantastic. And then I mixed the final album in Dolby Atmos. So it's a beautiful package that's coming out, I think, late fall."

Last year, Eddie told Guitar World magazine about his work on the original "Alive!" album: "The thing with KISS was we knew we had to get everything down on tape no matter what it took. It was hard because they were always jumping around, and we had to do a bunch of work on the album after the fact, but that's how it was. The band may deny it, but the fact remains that on 'Alive!', we had to fix a bunch of stuff."

Asked if anyone in the band had a say in those fixes, Eddie said: "They did. And the album came out bloody great because the guys in KISS were very particular about how it should sound and be mixed. We worked tirelessly for weeks to make 'Alive!' sound amazing. So, while it's not totally 'live,' it's a great creation of the live sound of KISS from that time. There were just bits we had to fix for obvious reasons, like the guys being on stage in six-inch boots, bombs going off and rockets and flames shooting to God knows where. [Laughs] It takes a lot of work to keep in time and tune while jumping up and down. They can do it now, but in those days, not so much."

In June 2025, Stanley told Justin Richmond of the "Broken Record" podcast about KISS's first live album: "'Kiss Alive!' really captured the essence of the live experience. Now, that couldn't have happened without us going in the studio and enhancing it and surrounding you with people… Live albums were boring for four hours. You didn't even know they were live until the end of the song where you heard some clapping. But for KISS, we wanted an album that immersed you, immersion in the experience, which means being surrounded by people, which means bombs going off that are deafening, which means fixing any mistakes or a broken string. Snobs or purists may have looked down their nose at that idea, but the truth is that album is still considered, if not the greatest, one of the greatest, and in a lot of circles greatest live album ever. Not because everything was live, but because it captured the live experience."

KISS played its two final shows ever in December 2023 at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

The last show, held on December 2, 2023, streamed live on pay-per-view.

KISS launched its farewell trek in January 2019 but was forced to put it on hold in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"End Of The Road" was originally scheduled to conclude on July 17, 2021 in New York City. The trek was announced in September 2018 following a KISS performance of the band's classic song "Detroit Rock City" on "America's Got Talent".

Early last year, KISS sold its entire music catalog, likeness and brand name to Swedish company Pophouse Entertainment, which is behind "ABBA Voyage". A biopic, an avatar show, and a KISS-themed experience are already in the works, with Simmons and Stanley playing key roles in the development of all these projects, working closely with Pophouse.