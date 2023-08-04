  • facebook
AMON AMARTH Releases 'Heidrun' Digital Single

August 4, 2023

Swedish Viking metal marauders AMON AMARTH continue their domination with a brand new music video for their epic Valhalla feast track "Heidrun" off their chart-topping record "The Great Heathen Army". Additionally, AMON AMARTH has unleashed a special four-track digital single of "Heidrun" featuring a newly remixed version of the single plus two live bonus tracks and a "goat remix" version featuring actual goat vocals.

Frontman Johan Hegg sheds light on the mythological significance of "Heidrun": "Heidrun is an interesting mythological character. It's a goat that stands on the roof of Valhalla eating the leaf of the big tree Lärad. The milk that she gives is the honey/mead that the warriors in Valhalla drink each night. The lyrics themselves are both about Vikings travelling the world but also metaphorically what it is to be a touring musician."

"Heidrun" digital single track listing:

01. Heidrun (2023 Remix)
02. Heidrun (live at Graspop Metal Meeting, 2023)
03. Put Your Back Into The Oar (live at Hellfest, 2023)
04. Heidrun (Goat Remix)

Following their hugely successful "The Great Heathen Tour" at the end of last year, which saw them become the first death metal band to ever headline the legendary KIA Forum in Los Angeles, AMON AMARTH's relentless raid continues this week as they invade U.S. shores once again. This time they have joined forces with fellow Swedes GHOST for their 25-date "Re-Imperatour USA 2023" run as well as playing two very special headline shows in Omaha, Nebraska on August 10 with CREEPING DEATH and 200 STAB WOUNDS and Riverside, California on September 9 with GATECREEPER.

AMON AMARTH has teamed up with SET.Live to give Vikings in attendance at each show the opportunity to win their very own special, limited-edition Viking drinking horn on the night of each show. Fans simply need to scan the QR code found scattered throughout each venue near the official tour merch stands and will be entered to win. This also signs fans up for exclusive opportunities that may arise in the future. SET.Live is only available to those in attendance, so get your tickets now.

AMON AMARTH's twelfth studio album, "The Great Heathen Army", was released in August 2022 via Metal Blade Records. The LP was recorded with acclaimed British producer Andy Sneap, who previously worked with the band on 2013's "Deceiver Of The Gods" and 2016's "Jomsviking" albums.

Photo credit: Tomas Gidén and Henryk Michaluk, composite Jake Scheinberg

