AMON AMARTH Shares Lyric Video For Latest Single 'We Rule The Waves'

Sweden's Viking metal titans AMON AMARTH have released the official lyric video for their new single, "We Rule The Waves". Check it out below.

With "We Rule The Waves", AMON AMARTH returns with its first new song in years and unleashes a war cry worthy of the gods — an unstoppable surge of galloping riffs, wave splitting melodies, and Viking fury. Produced with the help of Grammy-nominated producer and mix engineer Jacob Hansen (VOLBEAT, ARCH ENEMY, THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER, KATATONIA),this is more than a song — it's a sonic raid, carved from salt and steel, echoing across oceans. Modern metal doesn't get more epic, or more essential, than this.

The video for "We Rule The Waves", shot in Riga, Latvia, continues the band's collaboration with Pavel Trebukhin of Tre Film, who directed the band's "The Great Heathen Army", "Heidrun" and "Saxons & Vikings" videos.

AMON AMARTH comments: "'We Rule The Waves' is our tribute to the spirit of freedom, brotherhood, and the will to conquer — not just lands, but your own limitations. It's about standing tall with your clan, facing the storm head-on, and carving your mark into the world like a Viking longship through blackened seas."

In conjunction with the new song's arrival, AMON AMARTH has also announced the release of limited-edition special merchandise available from the band's Victorious merch store.

Last month, AMON AMARTH kicked off their U.S. live takeover with PANTERA. Accurately dubbed "The Heaviest Tour Of The Summer", the U.S. amphitheater tour commenced on July 15 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania and will wind its way through over two dozen cities, coming to a close on September 13 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Additional support is being provided by SNAFU, SHOCK NARCOTIC, KING PARROT and FLESH HOARDER on select dates. Not to be missed, AMON AMARTH is armed with as much of their infamous theater production as the stage can handle.

In August 2024, AMON AMARTH frontman Johan Hegg was asked by Germany's Rock Antenne if he and his bandmates had commenced work on the follow-up to 2022's "The Great Heathen Army" LP. He responded: "To be honest, we've been starting to talk about a new album, but we haven't started working on it yet. So we don't really know. That's the simple answer."

He added: "I've been working on some lyrical ideas. I know the [other] guys have some musical ideas, but we haven't started putting anything together yet. So it's just really in its infancy. So there's really nothing to say."

"The Great Heathen Army" was released in August 2022 via Metal Blade Records. The LP was recorded with acclaimed British producer Andy Sneap, who previously worked with the band on 2013's "Deceiver Of The Gods" and 2016's "Jomsviking" albums.

Hegg previously stated about "The Great Heathen Army": "Overall 'The Great Heathen Army' is one of the heavier albums we've made. There are some dark and heavy songs that are really powerful and in your face, but we obviously have some trademark melodic AMON AMARTH songs on there as well and a few surprises too. It's a really well-balanced album. It sounds great. Andy Sneap is awesome. It was great to be able to work with him again."

Guitarist Olavi Mikkonen added: "We've been away making new music and we're back with new darker, more death metal-sounding album. If 'Berserker' was our 'heavy metal' album, then 'The Great Heathen Army' is our 'death metal' album. But with that said, it's still very much contemporary AMON AMARTH, but perhaps style-wise we have gone back to our roots a little bit."

From pole to pole and sea to sea, AMON AMARTH are the undisputed kings of Viking heavy metal. Formed in Tumba, Sweden, in 1992, they have forged an extraordinary legacy over three decades of thunderous, anthemic metal, all rich in the magical imagery of Viking history, folklore, and culture.

From their underground smash debut "Once Sent From The Golden Hall" (1998) onwards, AMON AMARTH have been an unstoppable creative force. With a unique and unmistakable sound that combines the best of several epic strains of metal, the quintet have become renowned for their ageless anthems and explosive, theatrical live shows. With albums like 2008's widely acclaimed "Twilight Of The Thunder God" and 2016's conceptual triumph "Jomsviking", the Swedes have been consistent standard bearers for heavy metal as a life-affirming and communal experience, armed with a seemingly endless stream of instant classic songs.

Now reaping the rewards of all those years of hard work, AMON AMARTH are regarded as one of the metal world's most vital and imperious live acts. From headlining festivals across Europe to claiming a place on SLAYER's final tour of the U.S. in 2019, they have honored the adventurous ethos of their Viking forebears by taking their music anywhere and everywhere.

AMON AMARTH is:

Johan Hegg - vocals

Olavi Mikkonen - guitar

Johan Söderberg - guitar

Ted Lundström - bass

Jocke Wallgren - drums

Photo credit: Tomas Gidén