AMORPHIS Shares 'Bones' Single From Upcoming 'Borderland' Album

Finnish metal icons AMORPHIS have released their new single "Bones", a powerful preview of their upcoming album "Borderland", set for release on September 26 via Reigning Phoenix Music. In contrast to the album's first single, "Light And Shadow", which showcased a more uplifting tone, "Bones" dives into darker, heavier territory. Emerging from the mythical depths of Finland's thousand lakes, the track delivers thunderous riffs and Eastern-tinged strings and keys, creating a dense, textured soundscape. Despite its intensity, the song allows space for moments of hope, culminating in a cathartic chorus driven by Tomi Joutsen's soaring clean vocals. Lyrically, "Bones" reflects the struggle for survival faced by Finland's ancestors, adding depth and weight to its sonic force.

AMORPHIS keyboardist Santeri Kallio states: "As a starting point, I wanted to prove that even a keyboard player can create an AMORPHIS song which is based on a heavy riff, and to everyone's surprise, 'Bones' turned out to be the heaviest 'Borderland' song."

"Bones" also arrives with the first music video from "Borderland", directed by Patric Ullaeus, who has previously helmed several AMORPHIS clips, including "The Moon" and "Wanderer". Known for his cinematic style, Ullaeus has also worked with other major names in the metal scene such as IN FLAMES, ARCH ENEMY, PRIMAL FEAR and many more.

The follow-up to 2022's "Halo" was recorded in late 2024 and early 2025 at Hansen Studios in Ribe, Denmark with producer Jacob Hansen. The cover artwork was designed by Dutch artist Marald Van Haasteren (METALLICA, BLACK SABBATH, KVELERTAK, ALCEST).

"Borderland" track listing:

01. The Circle

02. Bones

03. Dancing Shadow

04. Fog To Fog

05. The Strange

06. Tempest

07. Light And Shadow

08. The Lantern

09. Borderland

10. Despair

Bonus tracks (digipak CD and vinyl only)

11. War Band

12. Rowan And The Cloud

Since forming in Helsinki in 1990, the Finnish sextet has fearlessly explored musical frontiers — from raw death metal roots to melodic, progressive and folk-tinged heavy rock, and far beyond. At every turn, AMORPHIS has expanded musical and lyrical boundaries without compromising their artistic identity.

Now, after an unrelenting 35-year journey, AMORPHIS — guitarists Esa Holopainen and Tomi Koivusaari, vocalist Tomi Joutsen, keyboardist Santeri Kallio, bassist Olli-Pekka Laine, and drummer Jan Rechberger — stands on the cusp of a compelling new chapter: welcome to the captivating realm of "Borderland".

AMORPHIS's fifteenth studio album marks both a continuation and a reinvention of the band's legacy. With acclaimed Danish producer Jacob Hansen (VOLBEAT, ARCH ENEMY, AMARANTHE) at the helm for the first time and a revitalized creative spark within the group, "Borderland" sees AMORPHIS fully embracing their melodic sensibilities while venturing into fresh, uncharted sonic landscapes.

"When the writing period began, there was no grand master plan," says Holopainen. "We ended up with 24 demo tracks, and Jacob helped us select the ones that felt the most vital. The end result is dynamic and diverse."

Kallio elaborates: "I feel there was a shared, almost subconscious desire to focus on rich atmosphere and strong melodies. Compared to the previous record 'Halo', the new album feels more organic and straightforward — and definitely catchier."

"It's more accessible than 'Halo' and has a modern and fresh feel — yet completely true to who we are," ponders Rechberger. "The atmosphere in the studio was relaxed. The songs were pretty much finished when we arrived at Jacob's seaside recording facility, so we could focus on the interesting details and recording itself."

Koivusaari adds: "Jacob had a vision for the big picture, but he gave us the space to bring our own strengths — and that freedom is reflected in the final result."

The result? A landmark addition to AMORPHIS's legacy, "Borderland" is a cohesive yet adventurous album that masterfully bridges innovation with tradition. It's a rich, layered voyage — at once familiar and unknown — where the band's signature melancholy, melody and heaviness pulse through every note, even at their most daring.

"With "Dancing Shadow", we stepped into completely new territory," Rechberger sighs. "For a band with over three decades behind us, that kind of reinvention feels meaningful."

Holopainen laughs: "Its working title was 'Disco Tiger'. The song is packed with hooks and familiar AMORPHIS catchiness, but with a modern twist. I can imagine it lighting up a metal dancefloor!"

And the journey continues. The album's first single, "Light And Shadow", was crafted with complete creative freedom — unrestricted from constraints or expectations."

"It's a song built around melody, groove, and a sense of freshness," says Kallio. "I just went with the flow — no pressure to repeat or copy anything we've done before."

Among the album's atmospheric highlights is also "The Lantern", which blends cinematic textures with emotional depth.

"You might even hear a touch of Vangelis there," promises Holopainen. "The arc of the song is powerful, and Tomi's vocals bring the story to life with real emotion."

There you go. Joutsen's performance is nothing short of revelatory on "Borderland" — a career-defining vocal tour de force that ranks among his finest moments since joining the band 20 years ago.

"This was the most demanding AMORPHIS album I've ever recorded — at least in terms of work hours," he admits. "Looking at the record now, one of my personal favorites is the title track 'Borderland'. Musically, it's classic AMORPHIS — delay-drenched guitars, melodic keyboards, and the interplay between clean and growled vocals."

Lyrically, the title track explores the symbolic meeting of a father and son between two worlds.

"To me, it captures the album's core lyrical theme — the tension between ancient wisdom and the struggles of modern life," Joutsen says. "Yet the lyrics aren't confined to any specific time or place — they are universal and timeless."

"Personally, I feel the poetic side of 'Borderland' reflects how humanity is slowly losing its connection to nature in the name of greed. We still remember our roots — but somewhere along the way, we just stopped caring."

Fittingly, "Borderland" closes in true AMORPHIS fashion — blending profound beauty, unmistakable intensity, and a hint of melancholy.

"If movies usually end with hope, 'Despair' does quite the opposite," Koivusaari nods. "If I had to sum up those album's closing moments in two words, they'd be winter and ice."

With deep respect for the past and eyes firmly on the future — and with extensive touring ahead — AMORPHIS continues to shape the landscape of heavy metal with grace, finesse and integrity.

"After three and half decades, we still follow our instincts," Koivusaari concludes. "And honestly, 'Borderland' might be the most AMORPHIS-sounding album we've ever made. After such a long and successful career, that feels pretty damn great!"

AMORPHIS is:

Tomi Joutsen - vocals

Esa Holopainen - guitars

Tomi Koivusaari - guitars

Olli-Pekka "Oppu" Laine - bass

Santeri Kallio - keys

Jan Rechberger - drums & percussion

Photo credit: Sam Jamsen